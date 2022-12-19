Design proposals of a new 480 m2 building, planned to be constructed near the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in Vilnius, will be presented to the public

English Lithuanian

A new one-storey building of 480 m2 is planned to be constructed near the shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis in Vilnius, it will replace current temporary structures and will offer new areas dedicated to retail.



The new building is planned to be built between entrances No. 4 and No. 6 of the shopping centre Akropolis in Vilnius. It is planned that the new building of 480 m2 will be dedicated for leasable premises of commercial purpose.

There will be 11 parking spaces by the planned new commercial building, 2 of them will have charging stations for electric vehicles and 1 will be a type A parking space for the people with disabilities.

A separate notification will be given about the planned start of construction of the new building and the planned construction period after the formal publicity procedures for the design proposals are over, the design is ready and a document permitting construction is obtained on its basis.

The material about the design proposals for the building can be accessed on the website of the Vilnius City Municipality: http://bit.ly/3HOFmj6









For more information:



Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communication Department

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt

