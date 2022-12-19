French English

ANNOUCEMENT OF THE COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE’S 914.1 MILLION EUROS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE



Regulated Information

Paris, 19th December 2022

Societe Generale announces the completion on 15 December 2022 of its share buyback program for cancellation purpose, which began on 08 August 2022.

41,674,813 Societe Generale ordinary shares have been purchased for a total amount of 914.1 million euros and will shortly be cancelled.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program are available on the Societe Generale website.

Regulated Information - Societe Generale (societegenerale.com) and here below for the last buyback period.

Furthermore, Societe Generale launched, on 16 December 2022, an additional share buyback program of 2,707,207 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors. The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild will remain suspended throughout the buyback period.

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of share buyback programs (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 12 to 16 December 2022

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Shares purchased for cancellation purpose

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/12/2022 FR0000130809 274 000 22,4501 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12/12/2022 FR0000130809 17 951 22,3903 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/12/2022 FR0000130809 702 841 22,2232 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/12/2022 FR0000130809 268 482 22,2393 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/12/2022 FR0000130809 42 428 22,2423 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 15/12/2022 FR0000130809 39 559 22,2745 AQEU TOTAL 1 345 261 22,2770

Shares purchased in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 16/12/2022 FR0000130809 100 000 22,1673 XPAR TOTAL 100 000 22,1673

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement:

Regulated Information - Societe Generale (societegenerale.com)

Press contact:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale



Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.



Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 117,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 25 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.







Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.



For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Attachment