Kaplan Fox Investigates Genesis Global Capital

On November 16, 2022, CoinDesk reported that the “lending arm of crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading is temporarily suspending redemptions and new loan originations in the wake of FTX’s collapse, Interim CEO Derar Islim told customers on a call Wednesday. The unit, known as Genesis Global Capital, serves an institutional client base and had $2.8 billion in total active loans as of the end of the third quarter of 2022, according to the company’s website.”

On November 23, 2022, Reuters reported that “Venture capital company Digital Currency Group, which owns Genesis Trading and cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale, owes $575 million to Genesis’ crypto lending arm, Chief Executive Barry Silbert said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday afternoon. Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were used to ‘fund investment opportunities’ and repurchase stock from non-employee shareholders, Silbert said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters. That debt is due in May 2023, he added.”

According to the Gemini Earn Update webpage, “Gemini — acting as agent on behalf of Earn users — has been in ongoing conversations with Genesis Global Capital, LLC (Genesis), Digital Currency Group, Inc. (DCG), the parent company of Genesis, and Barry Silbert (CEO of DCG) in an effort to find a resolution as soon as possible.”

On December 17, 2022, Gemini announced that “Houlihan Lokey, the Financial Advisor of the Creditor Committee, has begun advocating for a plan to resolve the liquidity issues at Genesis and DCG and provide a path for the recovery of funds” although it “is still early stages, and discussions are ongoing . . . .”

