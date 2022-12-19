Associa Mid-Atlantic Hosts Annual Fundraiser For Associa Cares Charitable Organization

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic (AMA), a leading provider of community management services throughout King of Prussia, Langhorne, Doylestown, and Mt. Laurel (NJ), recently hosted their annual Associa Cares Vendor Fair to raise funds to benefit Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. A total of 19 vendor partners and more than 60 Associa team members took part in the event.

Attending vendor partners had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of Associa branch leaders, portfolio managers, community managers, assistant managers, and maintenance supervisors serving Associa-managed communities throughout Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania, and western New Jersey. It was an excellent opportunity to directly market their respective companies and services to managers who collectively request proposals for millions of dollars in services every year.

“Associa and our vendor partners are proud to support Associa Cares and its mission of helping families in need,” said Paula Santangelo, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic branch president. “We are committed to helping those in need and fundraising events such as this play a key role in helping them support the local communities we serve.”

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

