HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Class Action Pending

The litigation focuses on Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions in connection with Freshworks’ September 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), wherein the company sold 28.5 million shares at $36 per share raising over $1 billion in gross proceeds.

Specifically, Freshworks’ IPO registration statement repeatedly touted the company’s marked increases in its “net dollar retention rate” (the measure of the rate of expansion within its customer base) and in its year-over-year revenue growth rate.

According to the complaint, the IPO registration statement misled investors since it failed to disclose the company’s business had encountered significant obstacles, causing Freshworks’ net dollar retention rate to plateau and its revenue growth rate and billings to decelerate.

The truth began to reach the market on Feb. 10, 2022, when the company reported Q4 2021 earnings, which included flat calculated billings growth and revenue growth deceleration. In response, the price of Freshworks shares fell approximately 18%.

Then, on May 3, 2022 Freshworks announced its Q1 2022 earnings, which included another quarter of decelerating revenue growth and billings that missed consensus estimates. In response, the price of Freshworks shares fell again.

By the commencement of the action, the stock traded as low as $10.51 per share, a 70% decline from its IPO price.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Freshworks misled investors about its slowing growth," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

