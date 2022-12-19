Global Graphite Market Size Would Be Worth More Than $215 Million by 2030 Growing at a 2.3% CAGR

English Japanese

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite And Synthetic Graphite), By Application (Lubrication, Refractories, Foundry, And Battery Production), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Graphite Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 176 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 215 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Graphite? How big is the Graphite Industry?

Graphite Report Coverage & Overview:

Graphite occurs naturally and is the most stable form of carbon. Moreover, it finds a slew of applications in pencils, electrodes, batteries, and lubricants. Moreover, graphite is a soft crystalline allotrope of carbon and is made up of graphene layers. The compound possesses key metallic features such as high stiffness, strength, and is a good conductor of heat & electricity.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Graphite Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/graphite-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 188+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Graphite Market: Growth Dynamics

Massive demand for graphite from the refractory sector will expand the scope of growth for the global graphite industry. Surging steel production through the use of the electric arc furnace process is set to enhance the popularity of graphite. As per World Steel Association, the overall steel production in 11 months in 2021 was estimated at nearly 1750 mt up, nearly over a 4% increase as compared to steel production witnessed in 2020 during the same time interval. In addition to this, massive demand for graphite in the production of aluminum is predicted to contribute majorly towards the revenue of the global graphite industry. For the record, as per the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, the overall production of aluminum increased by nearly 3% in 2019-2020. Reportedly, it was recorded at approximately 65 million metric tons in 2020.

However, a rise in export duties on graphite in countries such as China restricting the export of graphite to other countries can put brakes on the growth of the graphite market across the globe. Nevertheless, the rise in the use of green technologies for producing graphite is set to generate new growth avenues for the global graphite market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/graphite-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 176 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 215 million CAGR Growth Rate 2.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players SGL Carbon S.E., GrafTech International Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., HEG Limited, SEC CARBON LIMITED, Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, Graphite India Limited, Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, and AMG Advanced metallurgical Group N.V. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Graphite Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global graphite market is divided into type, application, and region.

On basis of type, the global graphite industry is sectored into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. Moreover, the synthetic graphite segment is set to contribute majorly towards the global market share during the forecast timespan. The segmental surge over the coming eight years is subject to increase in the application of synthetic graphite electrodes in electric arc steel furnaces due to its beneficial features such as high heat conductivity, good thermal resistance, and low electric resistance. Nonetheless, the natural graphite segment is set to register the highest CAGR of about 7.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030. The segmental expansion over the forecast timespan can be attributed to the massive use of Li-Ion batteries in vehicles.

Based on application, the global graphite market is divided into refractories, lubrication, battery production, and foundry. Furthermore, the refractories segment is predicted to lead the global market share in the years ahead. The segmental growth over the forecast timeline can be credited to an escalation in graphite penetration in the refractories including high alumina and Al2O3-MgO-C. Apart from this, the rise in demand for graphite for producing crucibles and molds for holding molten metallic components will spur segmental growth. Nonetheless, the battery production segment is set to register the fastest growth rate of nearly 5.9% during the assessment period due to immense use of Li-Ion batteries in consumer electronic products and electric automotives.

The global Graphite market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Lubrication

Refractories

Foundry

Battery Production

Others

By Type

Natural Graphite

Amorphous Graphite

Flake Graphite

Vein Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Graphite Electrode

Carbon Fiber

Graphite Block

Graphite Powder

Others

Browse the full “Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite And Synthetic Graphite), By Application (Lubrication, Refractories, Foundry, And Battery Production), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/graphite-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Graphite market include -

SGL Carbon S.E.

GrafTech International Ltd

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

HEG Limited

SEC CARBON LIMITED

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

Graphite India Limited

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

AMG Advanced metallurgical Group N.V.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Graphite market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 2.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Graphite market size was valued at around US$ 176 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 215 million by 2030.

The market is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rise in acceptance of nuclear pebble bed reactors

Based on type, the synthetic graphite segment to account for the largest market share in the year over forecast period

On basis of application, the refractories segment to dominate the overall market share over the forecast timeline

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the forecast period

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/graphite-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Graphite industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Graphite Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Graphite Industry?

What segments does the Graphite Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Graphite Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types, by Application, and by Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6959

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Dominance:

The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to establish a leading position in the global market in the next eight years. The growth of the graphite market in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period can be attributed to the massive demand for graphite in the automotive, steel production, and consumer electronics sectors.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2021, SGL Carbon SE, a carbon and graphite product manufacturing firm based in Germany, was provided with nearly more than €42 million in funds for its graphite anode product by Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). The move will boost the expansion of graphite business in Europe and across the globe.

In October 2020, Imerys S.A., a France-based firm in the global mining sector, raised the production of graphite at its Bodio unit in Switzerland. The initiative is aimed at fulfilling the demand for lithium-ion batteries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6959



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence graphite market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the size of the graphite market during 2022-2030?

Which are the top industry players in graphite market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the graphite market shares?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

White Cement Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/white-cement-market

Textile Chemicals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/textile-chemicals-market

Concrete Admixture Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/concrete-admixtures-market

Epoxy Resin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/epoxy-resin-market

Fireproof Ceramics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/fireproof-ceramics-market

Plasterboard Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plasterboard-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?