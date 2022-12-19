Global Utility Poles Market is Expected to be Worth USD 70.1 Billion by 2030, Making Up a CAGR of 3.8%

English Greek Italian

Portland, OR, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Utility Poles Market By Type (Distribution Poles And Transmission Poles), By Pole Size (Below 40ft, Between 40 & 70ft, And Above 70ft), By End-User (Electricity Transmission & Distribution, Telecommunication, Street Lighting, Heavy Power Lines, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Utility Poles Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 46 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 70.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Utility Poles? How big is the Utility Poles Industry?

Utility Poles Report Coverage & Overview:

Utility pole is a kind of column or post made up of wood for supporting overhead power lines as well as other public utilities including fiber optic cables, electric cables, transformers, and street lights. In addition to this, utility poles are also referred by hydro poles, telephone poles, transmission poles, and telecommunication poles. Reportedly, utility poles are utilized for carrying two kinds of electric power lines, namely, sub-transmission lines and distribution lines.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Utility Poles Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/utility-poles-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 235+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Utility Poles Market: Growth Dynamics

The swift growth of the global utility poles industry over the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in use of power, expansion of telecommunication sector, and huge demand for steel as an eco-friendly product. In addition to this, the need for strong utility infrastructure for fulfilling energy requirements of the increasing population has enhanced the demand for utility poles. Apart from this, the massive penetration of utility poles in street lighting, power distribution, and sub-transmission units will boost global utility pole market trends.

However, large-scale use of underground cables and wiring is likely to inhibit the growth of the global industry. Furthermore, the strict execution of laws pertaining to deforestation is projected to prove a big challenge for the global market in the ensuing years. Nonetheless, the evolution of composite utility poles demonstrating excellent features along with their cost-efficiency will offer new growth opportunities for the global market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/utility-poles-market

Utility Poles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global utility poles market is divided into type, pole size, end-user, and region.

On basis of type, the global utility poles industry is sectored into transmission poles and distribution poles. Moreover, the distribution poles segment is expected to dominate the growth of the global market in the upcoming years due to the growing demand for power supply with an increasing population.

Based on pole size, the global utility poles market is divided into below 40ft, between 40 & 70ft, and above 70ft. Furthermore, the between 40 & 70ft segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributed to the large-scale use of these poles in power distribution and power transmission applications. Furthermore, massive penetration of these poles in the telecom industry will proliferate segmental growth in the years to come. In addition, a rise in broadband users is predicted to enhance the popularity of poles of size between 40 ft and 70 ft.

In terms of end-user, the electricity transmission & distribution segment contributed majorly towards the global market share in 2021. The growth of the segment over the forecasting period can be credited to a rise in the power requirements leading to demand for power-generating activities across the globe.

The global Utility Poles market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Distribution Poles

Transmission Poles

By Pole-Size

Below 40ft

Between 40ft and 70ft

Above 70ft

By End-use

Electricity Transmission and distribution

Telecommunication

Street lighting

Heavy Power Lines

Others

Browse the full “Utility Poles Market By Type (Distribution Poles And Transmission Poles), By Pole Size (Below 40ft, Between 40 & 70ft, And Above 70ft), By End-User (Electricity Transmission & Distribution, Telecommunication, Street Lighting, Heavy Power Lines, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/utility-poles-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Utility Poles market include -

Valmont Industries

Skipper Ltd

Nippon Concrete industries

Hill & Smith Holdings

Stella-Jones Inc

Fuchs Europoles Gmbh

Omega Factory

Pelco Products

RS Technologies INC

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Utility Poles market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Utility Poles market size was valued at around US$ 46 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 70.1 billion by 2030.

The market is projected to expand at a significant rate due to rise in energy usage, expansion of the global telecommunication sector, and approval of steel as a green material

Based on type, distribution poles segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2021

On basis of end-user, the electricity transmission & distribution segment was the leading segment in 2021

On the basis of region, the North American region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the forecast period

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/utility-poles-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Utility Poles industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Utility Poles Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Utility Poles Industry?

What segments does the Utility Poles Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Utility Poles Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Pole-Size, By End-use and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6956

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The North American region is predicted to dominate the global utility poles market share over the next eight years. The growth of the utility poles market in North America can be attributed to rise in usage of electricity in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada leading to rise in the installation of utility poles in the region. Moreover, the growing demand for power supply by various industries and consumers for commercial and residential activities will prompt regional market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast timeline.

The regional market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for utility poles from the telecom sector and the massive demand for electricity due to the rapidly growing population in countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2022, Kansai Electric Power Company in Japan decided to demonstrate smart poles which are its multifunctional utility poles during Expo 2025. Reportedly, these products are undergoing testing and are embedded with next-gen drone functions and it includes lost child search tools. The move will contribute majorly towards the growth of the utility poles market across both Asia and globally.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 70.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 70.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Valmont Industries, Skipper Ltd, Nippon Concrete industries, Hill & Smith Holdings, Stella-Jones Inc, Fuchs Europoles Gmbh, Omega Factory, Pelco Products, and RS Technologies INC. Key Segment By Type, By Pole-Size, By End-use and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/utility-poles-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which Key factors will influence Utility Poles market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the utility poles market during 2022 – 2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the utility poles market value?

What are the major players leveraging the global utility poles market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

IoT in Utility Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/iot-in-utility-market

Utility Bill Management System Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/utility-bill-management-system-market

Solid-State Lighting Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solid-state-lighting-market

Forklift Battery Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/forklift-battery-market

U.S. Utility Terrain Vehicle Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/us-utility-terrain-vehicle-market

Automotive Fuel Cell Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-fuel-cell-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?