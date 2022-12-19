Schedule your interviews now to learn more!

RESTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners, and legal videographers, has designated Feb. 4-11 as 2023 National Court Reporting & Captioning Week. Schedule your inteview with a working court reporter or captioner now to be sure you are part of the celebration of this lucrative, flexible, and exciting career choice.

The weeklong event, themed ‘STENO always in my heart’ brings court reporters, captioners, court reporting firms, schools, and others in the legal industry together to help highlight the many aspects that make court reporting and captioning a viable profession. Those aspects include a quicker entrance into the workforce since no four-year degree is required, good salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities available in the field.

The 2023 event marks the 11th year NCRA has hosted the celebration.

“Court reporting has sent me coast to coast and literally around the world. I have sat next to the most deprived to the most entitled, from desperate surroundings to palatial environs. I have heard the depths of injustice and heartlessness as well as triumphs and joys of discovery and invention. It has been a remarkable career, eminently fulfilling, and I have never regretted for one moment my decision to be a stenographic court reporter,” NCRA President Jason T. Meadors, FAPR, RPR, CRR, CRC, a freelance court reporter and agency owner from Fort. Collins, Colo.

“The captioning and reporting profession is the best-kept secret in the job market. If people truly knew what we experienced, not to mention our income, they would be breaking the doors down to get trained, certified, and started,” he added.

Court reporters and captioners rely on the latest in technology to use stenographic machines to capture the spoken word and translate it into written text in real time. These professionals work both in and out of the courtroom recording legal cases and depositions, providing live captioning of events, and assisting members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities with gaining access to information, entertainment, educational opportunities, and more.

If you’re looking for a career that is on the cutting edge of technology, offers the opportunity to work at home or abroad, like to write, enjoy helping others, and are fast with your fingers, then the fields of court reporting and captioning are careers you should explore.

The NCRA A to Z® Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program is a free online eight-week introductory course that lets participants see if a career in court reporting or captioning would be a good choice for them. The program is an introductory course in stenographic theory and provides participants with the opportunity to learn the basics of writing on a steno machine. There is no charge to take the course, but participants are required to have access to a steno machine or an iPad they can use to download an iStenoPad app.

To arrange an interview with a working court reporter, captioner, or a current court reporting student, or to learn more about the lucrative and flexible court reporting or captioning professions and the many job opportunities currently available, contact pr@ncra.org.

Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to be one of the fastest areas of projected employment growth across all occupations. According to 247WallSt.com, the court reporting profession ranks sixth out of 25 careers with the lowest unemployment rate, just 0.7 percent. Career information about the court reporting profession—one of the leading career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree—can be found at DiscoverSteno.org.