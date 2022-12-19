Surging Miniaturization of Medical Devices to Push Micro Gas Cylinder Sales, Says Fact.MR

Rockville, MD, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global micro gas cylinder market is likely to reach US$ 876.4 million in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast years 2023-2033. The market is expected to grow due to surging usage in the cosmetic products, beverage, and fire extinguisher industries.



An increase in demand for gas cylinders will drive the need for cylinder safety systems to prevent leakage and organize a working area where a compressed gas cylinder or some other flammable gas is used. By accurately labelling gas cylinders, one can quickly identify the content of the cylinder and the precautions that need to be taken.

The trend of miniaturization is evident in many sectors and applications. Fuel cells are also being developed at an increasing rate, making it necessary that the gas supply becomes just as compact. It is also important to supply maximum gas quantity with minimum space. Moreover, the gas supply needs to be integrated into as many devices are possible to supply small and portable cylinders to enable easy usage in the field.

Thus, the rising supply chain of micro portable objects has surged the demand for micro gas cylinders across the world.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8004

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global micro gas cylinder market is projected to reach a valuation US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

The market expanded at 3.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

The carbon dioxide (CO2) segment will dominate the market with US$ 283.3 million valuation in 2023.

By usability, disposal cylinders will dominate the market with 28.4% share in 2023.

Sales of micro gas cylinder are expected to increase in North America and Europe at CAGRs of 4.9% and 5.3%, respectively.



“Micro gas cylinders market expanding due to their portable and compact features,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Single-use medical devices with compressed gas cylinders have several advantages, including high energy, power density, compact size, lightweight, easy integration, and low cost. On the other hand, a battery-operated medical device can be energy-dense storage. For the regular performance of a medical device, there is a constant need for the change of battery over a short time. The electrical energy also needs to be converted into mechanical energy for the performance of the device. This involves a complex process of increasing the cost, size, and weight.

With the development of small devices, wireless technology and computing power emerged to connect medical devices, which has also led to the demand growth for micro gas cylinders for convenience in usage.

Key Companies Profiled

iSi Components GmbH

Gas Cylinder Technologies

PICOCYL

NTG

Leland



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8004

Segmentation of Micro Gas Cylinder Industry Research

By Gas Type : Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Nitrogen (N2) Nitrous Oxide (N2O) Argon (Ar) Gas Mixture Others

By Volume : Up to 10 ml 11 - 20 ml 21 - 40 ml 41 - 70 ml 71 - 100 ml Above 100 ml

By Length : Up to 50 mm 50 - 80 mm 80 - 100 mm 100 - 120 mm 120 - 140 mm Above 140 mm

By Diameter : Up to 10 mm 11 - 20 mm 21 - 30 mm Above 30 mm

By Usability : Reusable Disposable

By Application : Fire Protection Equipment Life Saving Equipment (Life Jackets, Life Buoys, Avalanche Airbags, etc.) Evacuation Equipment Medical Devices Sports Equipment Entertainment & Media Research & Analytics Beverage Carbonation Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8004

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global micro gas cylinder market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Gas (Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Nitrogen (N2), Nitrous Oxide (N2O), Argon (Ar), Gas Mixture, Others), Volume (Up to 10 ml, 11 - 20 ml, 21 - 40 ml, 41 - 70 ml, 71 - 100 ml, Above 100 ml), Length (Up to 50 mm, 50 - 80 mm, 80 - 100 mm, 100 - 120 mm, 120 - 140 mm, Above 140 mm), Diameter (Up to 10 mm, 11 - 20 mm, 21 - 30 mm, Above 30 mm)), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), and Application (Fire Protection Equipment, Life Saving Equipment (Life Jackets, Life Buoys, Avalanche Airbags, etc.), Evacuation Equipment, Medical Devices, Sports Equipment, Entertainment & Media, Research & Analytics, Beverage Carbonation, Others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa ).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Gas Cylinder Market - Demand for gas cylinders in the global market is valued at close to US$ 7.5 Bn at present. The global gas cylinder market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 8% through 2031, as per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR.

Rodless Cylinders Market - Rodless cylinders are linear equipment or devices that use pressurized fluid to shift or move load within power transfer processes or operations. These cylinders are primarily used in pneumatic applications that require a compact installation with various stroke possibilities. Rodless designs make pneumatics technology highly versatile, compact, and practical.

Medical Oxygen Systems Market - Fact.MR’s medical oxygen systems industry analysis reveals that the global market was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 5 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 7%. Demand for compressed medical oxygen cylinders is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period, with that for medical oxygen concentrators expanding at 7%.

Medical Gas Cylinders Market - Medical gas cylinders consist of high pressurized gas used for various medical purposes. In order to cater to the varying requirements of the end-users, medical gas cylinders are available in various formats and sizes. Continuous demand for the life-essential gases at the hospital propelling a significant increase in the sales of medical gas cylinders.

Landfill Gas Market - The global landfill gas market is expected to be worth US$ 1.4 billion in fiscal year 2022, up from US$ 1.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. From 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583