Direct Messaging Comes to Truth Social

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced that direct messaging (“DM”) is now available on the iOS, Android, and web versions of Truth Social. Users can now privately DM fellow users on a one-to-one basis with text-based messages containing up to 500 characters. Future updates will allow users to react to messages with emojis and exchange media attachments.



To access direct messaging on iOS and Android, users should update Truth Social via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Samsung Galaxy Store. To access direct messaging on the Truth Social Web App, users can visit https://truthsocial.com.

