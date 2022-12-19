Sunwing launches its Boxing Week Sale, offering customers three weeks of dream deals on dream vacations

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The reigning champ of all inclusive getaways, Sunwing goes all in with three weeks of non-stop deals on every vacation package to the tropics during its Boxing Week Sale, on now until January 8, 2023. From the top-selling shores in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic to the exotic landscapes in Costa Rica, Panama and Saint Lucia and everywhere in between, families, friends and couples can take their pick of any Sunwing getaway to the resorts and destinations they love this winter at reduced prices when they travel by April 30, 2023.



“We’re thrilled to close out an epic year helping customers secure incredible savings on every Sunwing vacation package during our annual Boxing Week Sale,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing. “Whether they’re looking to get the most out of their all inclusive stay, explore their destination or celebrate special moments with those they love, customers can rest assured knowing they can get a great deal on their dream vacation to any Sunwing destination. More perks, more value and more seamless getaways, it’s the Sunwing guarantee!”

A beloved destination for its vast range of offerings, Mexico has it all for couples desiring an unforgettable vacation experience. Set on the shores of the Baja California Sur Peninsula, couples can celebrate life’s milestones at Krystal Grand Los Cabos in Los Cabos on a beautiful stretch of golden-sand beach, at the sparkling adults only pool with swim-up bar or the rooftop Sky Lounge. Guests can also cheer to the good times while indulging in international delights during wine and tequila tastings or gourmet cuisine with Sea of Cortez views from every restaurant, as well-appointed oceanview suites and swim-out accommodations await.

Travellers in search of somewhere new to take the family will love the all-ages amenities at Fantasy Island Beach Resort, Dive and Marina, a beautiful resort nestled on its own 21-acre private island off the southern coast of Roatán, Honduras. In addition to a secluded beach area for top-notch relaxation, parents and their kids can explore more of their surroundings on land, from spotting capuchin monkeys in the treetops to visiting exotic animals at the on-site mini-zoo. For the adventurous type, families can dive the deep blue and discover the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef with scuba diving classes and tours ($) offered at the resort.

Groups interested in upgrading their getaways in the Canadian favourite destination of Varadero, Cuba will find Iberostar Selection Bella Vista Varadero as an idyllic spot to hang their sun hats with plenty of opportunities for fun, sun and relaxation. Vacationers travelling with young ones will love the range of water sports and kid-friendly pool, splash pad and accommodations, while adults only guests can enjoy the resort’s nearby attractions, including the renowned Varadero Golf Club ($), plus exclusive perks when they upgrade to Star Prestige such as concierge service, exclusive areas, discounts on treatments and access to panoramic views from the rooftop restaurant.

Sunwing customers can close out the holiday season with the greatest gift of all – peace of mind. The tour operator’s exclusive Worry Free* insurance options offer more travel protection, including change and cancellation protection, plus emergency medical, trip interruption coverage and more, so customers can take off to paradise at the right price with confidence.

*Terms and conditions apply.

