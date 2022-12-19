Integra Publishes Second Annual Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce the publication of its second annual Sustainability Report (the “Report”) covering the Company’s commitments, activities and performance at the DeLamar Project, located in southwest Idaho.



“Integra is proud to publish our second annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company’s firm commitment to our core values of Integrity, Care, and Innovation,” stated George Salamis, Integra’s President & CEO. “As mineral exploration and development companies individually seek to establish what ESG means for them, our team remains committed to ensuring we focus keenly on the communities that surround us, and on solutions that provide tangible value to our stakeholders and shareholders alike.”

The Report can be found on the Company’s website, or by following the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/3091/integra-2021-sustainability-report-online.pdf

2021 Sustainability Report Highlights

Governance

ESG Board Committee established - Integra’s Board of Directors implemented a dedicated committee to oversee all Environment, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) related activity.

- Integra’s Board of Directors implemented a dedicated committee to oversee all Environment, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) related activity. Operational Goals - The team set operational goals for the pre-production time-period of the DeLamar Project site. These goals were influenced and inspired by the material topics outlined in this year’s robust stakeholder materiality assessment - thereby linking the values of our stakeholders with the vision and execution of our Company’s activities.

- The team set operational goals for the pre-production time-period of the DeLamar Project site. These goals were influenced and inspired by the material topics outlined in this year’s robust stakeholder materiality assessment - thereby linking the values of our stakeholders with the vision and execution of our Company’s activities. Core Values Ratified by Board - Comprehensive several-month process with 100% employee participation.



Social

Hired full-time Community Affairs Manager - Hired an experienced community affairs specialist with a strong background in mining.

Hired an experienced community affairs specialist with a strong background in mining. Tribal Engagement - Began important in-person introductions and dialogue with Tribal Nations that have both current and ancestral ties to the land the DeLamar Project is operating on.

- Began important in-person introductions and dialogue with Tribal Nations that have both current and ancestral ties to the land the DeLamar Project is operating on. Materiality Assessment - Conducted our first robust materiality assessment to solicit and understand the values and items of importance for our broad stakeholder base.

- Conducted our first robust materiality assessment to solicit and understand the values and items of importance for our broad stakeholder base. Implementation of formal stakeholder feedback and grievance mechanism - Established an easily accessible and transparent process for inviting dialogue and soliciting comprehensive feedback from stakeholders.

Established an easily accessible and transparent process for inviting dialogue and soliciting comprehensive feedback from stakeholders. Data driven community affairs process - Multiple qualitative metric tracking mechanisms implemented to objectively assess and understand the Company’s performance in the community

Multiple qualitative metric tracking mechanisms implemented to objectively assess and understand the Company’s performance in the community Community Investment Policy - Implementation of first micro-loan.

Environment

Sustainability in Action - Incorporation of multiple sustainability-driven options into the mine plan outlined in the Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”) that both decrease our impact on the environment and prioritize economic returns.

- Incorporation of multiple sustainability-driven options into the mine plan outlined in the Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”) that both decrease our impact on the environment and prioritize economic returns. Trout Unlimited Partnership - signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Trout Unlimited to evaluate and prioritize potential future habitat reclamation projects within the Jordan Creek watershed which has seen impact from antiquated mining practices.

- signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Trout Unlimited to evaluate and prioritize potential future habitat reclamation projects within the Jordan Creek watershed which has seen impact from antiquated mining practices. Zero Reportable Spills - Built upon our strong track record in spill management.



About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar gold-silver project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600m in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden preliminary economic assessment and now PFS. An independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.integraresources.com.

