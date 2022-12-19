Toubani Resources Announces Investor Webinar

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toubani Resources, Inc (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) (“Toubani Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 at 10:00am AEDT / 7:00am AWST, where incoming Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Phil Russo, will join the Company’s current CEO, Mr. Danny Callow and provide a company overview and engage in a Q&A session.



Details of the event are as follows:

Event: TRE Investor Webinar

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Danny Callow and incoming Chief Executive Officer Mr. Phil Russo

Time: Wednesday 21 December 2022 at 10:00am AEDT / 7:00am AWST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.

To register your interest for the webinar, please click through to the link below.

https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4uEPIOGdTLewgCk-VXVU3w

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions to the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

About Toubani Resources Inc

Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.

For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

For more information:

Danny Callow

President and Chief Executive Officer

+(27) 76 411 3803

Danny.Callow@toubaniresources.com Daniyal Baizak

Vice President, Corporate Development

+1 (647) 835 9617

Dbaizak@toubaniresources.com

Jane Morgan

Investor and Media Relations

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

