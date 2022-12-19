The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Dividends

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund’s common stock:

Special$.05212/29/2212/30/221/31/23
Regular$.040 2/13/232/14/232/28/23

Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.052 per share on January 31, 2023. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.040 per share on February 28, 2023.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2021, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.6 trillion of assets, including approximately $23 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

