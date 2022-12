Highmark Interactive Inc. Closes Convertible Note Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the news release issued on August 12, 2022, Highmark Interactive Inc (HMRK:V) wishes to announce the closing of a CDN$600,000 8% convertible note (“Note”) paid semi-annually for a term of two years with a conversion price based on future equity issuance. Purchasers of the Note are management and directors and the company is relying on the exemption in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The price at which the Note may be converted will not be less than the greater of (i) $0.09 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year one of the Note and (i) $0.10 and (ii) the offering price of an equity financing in year two of the Note. This private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



The funds will be used for the purposes of general working capital and administrative requirements.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally.

By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

