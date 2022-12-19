Royal Farms ROFO Rewards Members Earn Double Points on Purchases December 20th – December 24th, 2022

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROFO Rewards members will receive double points on their purchases at Royal Farms on December 20th through December 24th, 2022. They will earn 4 points per dollar spent on items inside the store and 2 points per gallon on fuel. Points can be redeemed for items such as chicken meals, western fries, coffee, and fountain beverages. For a full list of items that can be redeemed with points, please visit www.roforewards.com.

“We want to give our customers an extra something special for the holidays. Our ROFO Rewards members are loyal to us, and we enjoy rewarding them for their continued support!” says Shelby Kemp, Marketing for Royal Farms.

Double points will be added to customers’ accounts shortly after their transaction is complete. For those who wish to sign up with ROFO Rewards, they can do so by downloading our app and creating an account here.

For more information about the promotion please contact Aliyah Atayee at aatayee@royalfarms.com.