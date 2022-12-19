Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution and Review of the Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: BSO.UN) announces a distribution of C$0.15 per unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The distribution will be paid on or before January 16, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022.



Eligible holders of the Units (“Unitholders”) may participate in the Fund’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”), where they may elect to automatically reinvest their dividends in additional Units. Details of the DRIP are available on the Fund’s website at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/. Unitholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their investment advisor for further information and to enroll.

Brookfield Public Securities Group (“PSG”), the investment manager, is considering various strategic alternatives for the Fund given its small size. This includes, reducing the Fund’s quarterly distribution in 2023, a potential reorganization into another fund or liquidation of the Fund. PSG will provide an update once it determines to advance one of these strategic options and expects to be in a position to do so by the end of the first quarter 2023.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and as portfolio manager in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. PSG is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately US$24 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2022, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. PSG is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over US$750 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as anticipate, may, will, expect, estimate, should, believe and similar expressions. Such statements reflect the opinion of PSG regarding factors that might be reasonably expected to affect the Fund including, without limitation, statements regarding and related to the strategic alternatives for the Fund, and are based on information available at the time of writing. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. PSG believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and in this press release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations or the press release will prove to be correct and accordingly, they should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as at the date of this press release and PSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law. Actual events and outcomes may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements or press release.

For more information, please visit https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/ or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (855) 777-8001

Email: publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com