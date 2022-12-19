A crypto OTC platform has announced its transformation into a fully transparent crypto exchange.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zidric emerges as a new digital asset exchange. In the most recent development, the company has begun to provide full transparency to its users in order to ensure that all investors are aware of their exchange platform’s activities, financial stability, and most importantly, the security of their assets deposited with the exchange.





The new digital assets exchange changes the way the centralized crypto exchange market works by bringing full transparency and providing quarterly reports on platform activities, financial statements, reserve reports on users' deposited funds, and all-time trading records for each transaction and trading pair executed by the user, and more. Since its beginning more than seven years ago, the over-the-counter trading service provider has executed more than two million unique user deals, making it a key player in the crypto OTC market.





The start-up is backed by Zidra, which is focused on innovation and growth while developing products and services for Web 3.0 industry as well as for Wall Street businesses. Beginning with the creation of Zidric as a digital asset exchange, Zidra is now expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency market by building an ecosystem that spans in and serves the entire Web 3.0 industry.

The Zidric cryptocurrency exchange provides a safe and stable place to trade that is 100% transparent and in complete compliance with local and international regulations. The exchange will be integrated with the Z-Wallet, which is a decentralized wallet that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly from their decentralized wallet.

The founder of Zidric, a digital asset exchange start-up, Wahab Goldsmith, said,

"Cryptocurrencies are supposed to offer a secure, digital way to conduct financial transactions, but the crypto exchange market is still full of risks and challenges. We build Zidric as a next-generation digital asset exchange platform in response to the crypto exchange market's lack of transparency, security, and simplicity."

The platform also plans to launch its token, Zidra Coin (ZRA), which can be used in the entire Zidra ecosystem services and the Zidric exchange to save on trading fees and bring other perks to the platform’s users. In addition, the company strives to develop a robust trading platform that complies with all regulatory standards. Their mission is to build a transparent, secure, and easy-to-use platform to provide a secure and functional way to trade crypto.

Furthermore, the Zidra group, along with being one of the significant OTC service providers in the OTC market, also provides services for Wall Street businesses such as sub-brokers trading solutions in forex, commodities, and indices, as well as liquidity provisioning, technology support, risk management, and more.

Consequently, the Zidra has built the Zidric exchange around fairness, transparency, and security concepts. These three concepts are the foundation of a robust cryptocurrency exchange platform, and they have made their exchange with them in mind.

About the company - Zidra:

Zidra, an innovation, growth, and technology firm focused on developing game-changing blockchain products. The team consists of strategists, designers, developers, and creatives who are motivated to bring the full advantage of Web3.0 to society

About Zidric Exchange:

Zidric is a highly transparent, trusted, secure, and easy-to-use digital assets exchange. Its strategy of reporting exchange activities, assets deposited by users, and storing most digital assets in offline wallets protects its users’ assets and funds in the best possible way. Zidric also allows its users to restrict certain IP addresses and devices from logging into their accounts.

About Zidra Coin:

Zidra Coin (ZRA) is the native cryptocurrency of the Zidric Exchange and Zidra Ecosystem. The Zidra Coin (ZRA) powers the entire Zidra ecosystem. The ZRA coin provides numerous utilities and use cases in a wide range of web 3.0 applications and services throughout the Zidra ecosystem. Paying fees on the Zidric exchange with ZRA or simply storing ZRA in Z-Wallet brings discounts and other perks to its users.

