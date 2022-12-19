Grieg Seafood ASA: Trade subject to notification - shares for employees 2022

On 9 June 2022, Grieg Seafood ASA's annual general meeting authorized Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Company") to sell Grieg Seafood ASA shares owned by it to Grieg Seafood group employees in connection with the Company's share saving program (the "Program"). The purpose of the Program is to strengthen Grieg Seafood's culture and to encourage loyalty through employees becoming shareholders of the Company.

Grieg Seafood ASA has today started the transfer of 97,068 own shares at a price of NOK 71.0958 per share in conjunction with its Program. The share price corresponds to the volume-weighted average share price as traded on Oslo Børs Euronext in the period from 5 December 2022 to 16 December 2022 (including). The participants receive 30 % discount on the purchase price. The discount from market price is subject to taxation. The maximum number of shares per employee was 704. There is a lock-up period of 18 months for the shares. Following this transaction, the Company still holds 1,035,913 own shares.

Primary insiders employed by Grieg Seafood ASA are also eligible under the Program. The following employed primary insiders have purchased the maximum number of shares through the Program: Andreas Kvame (CEO), Atle Harald Sandtorv (CFO), Alexander Knudsen (COO Farming Europe), Marie Nathalie Kathleen Offman Mathisen (CHRO), Knut Utheim (CTO), Erik Holvik (CCO) and Trond Kathenes (CIO/CDO).

Erik Holvik and Trond Kathenes have with this transaction exceeded the annual threshold of EUR 5,000 pursuant to article 19 para. 8 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

Following the transactions, Erik Holvik will hold 8,831 shares in the Company and Trond Kathenes will hold 4,984 shares in the Company.

For enquiries, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO Cell phone +47 908 45 252





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood’s operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





The information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.