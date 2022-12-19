Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa Offers Day Spa Services in Evans GA for Relaxation and Lowering Stress Levels

Columbia, Georgia, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa is offering health spa services that are beneficial for relaxation and lowering a person’s stress levels. These spa services include massages and facial treatments, which are ways of pampering the body and lowering stress levels. These spa services are in addition to the salt therapy that they can provide. The massage therapy they offer is designed to contribute to a person’s overall holistic health. Meanwhile, they offer several facial treatments and their trained esthetician will ensure that the method used matches the client’s unique skin care goals. These services are great options for spouses, partners, and friends to de-stress together.



Michelle Grant, owner of Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa, says, “Massage consists of rubbing, pressing, and manipulating the muscles, skin, ligaments, and tendons. And the pressure applied will vary significantly from light strokes to deep pressure. It can offer various benefits, such as: improved relaxation and reduced stress; improvement in circulation, alertness, and energy; decrease in muscle soreness, pain, and tension; enhanced immune function; and lowering of blood pressure and heart rate.”

Research studies have also found that massage may be beneficial for various conditions, including: anxiety, lower back pain, upper back and neck pain, joint pain, nerve pain, insomnia that is related to stress, headaches, fibromyalgia, digestive disorders, sports injuries, soft tissue injuries or strains and more. At Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa, they offer various kinds of massages: deep tissue massage, sports massage, Swedish (relaxation) massage, neuromuscular massage, lymphatic drainage (lactic flush) massage, as well as full-body stretching and medical cupping. Clients may also request other types of massages, including hot stone massage and salt scrub massage. And they also provide specialized prenatal massages for pregnant women. These are executed with the health of both mother and baby in mind.

For facials, they offer multiple customizable options, including the Sol Revival Facial and the Mindful Minerals Facial. The Sol Revival Facial features the application of the Jan Marini skincare line, shown to improve various facial skin issues, from acne to wrinkles. The Mindful Minerals Facial applies an all-natural skin care line that is free of chemicals. It contains at least 35 minerals and may help with acne and wrinkles, including dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema.

Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa is a holistic health day spa that offers clients a relaxing escape from the daily stress that they are exposed to. Their spa services have been carefully chosen to support a person’s physical, emotional, and spiritual health. And they offer the only salt cave found in the greater Evans and Augusta area. They strive to support holistic wellness, which depends on natural treatments when possible, and focuses on those therapies that can enhance a person’s long-term overall health. The holistic approach to health and wellness strives to comprehend the root cause of the physical symptom(s) and then make changes to resolve the root cause - not just the symptom. Sol is committed to delivering spa services that can contribute to each client’s well-being. Many clients have noted that their services have significantly improved or got rid of their symptoms, while others have observed that their spa services complement the approaches prescribed by their doctor or other health specialists.

Those who are interested in their day spa services can check out the Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa website or contact them through the phone or via email. They are open from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Tuesdays; and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays.

