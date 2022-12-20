Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

| Source: Serabi Gold plc Serabi Gold plc

Downside Surrey, UNITED KINGDOM

For immediate release

20 December 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 19 December 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 November 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting”).

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES FOR%VOTES AGAINST%VOTES TOTAL% OF ISC* VOTEDVOTES WITHHELD
1. That the Directors’ Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 be received and adopted47,653,557 96.48%1,738,018 3.52%49,391,575 65.22%15,467
2. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company49,378,630 99.97%13,095 0.03%49,391,725 65.22%15,317
3. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and the terms of their engagement49,357,625 99.93%34,100 0.07%49,391,725 65.22%15,317

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

 

Enquiries:

 

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website: www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland Cornish / Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker		 
Ross Allister / Alexander AllenTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
  
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard GreenfieldTel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
  
Camarco        

Financial PR		 
Gordon Poole / Emily HallTel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

 

ENDS

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

EGM Results Dec 2022 (ver WEB) verFINAL