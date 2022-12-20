Verona Pharma Announces Ensifentrine Meets Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints in Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 Trial for COPD

Statistically significant improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life



36% reduction in rate of exacerbations over 24 weeks

Well tolerated safety profile over 48 weeks

NDA submission planned for 1H 2023

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), today announces positive results of its Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). The ENHANCE-1 trial successfully met its primary and key secondary endpoints demonstrating significant improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life measures. In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Ensifentrine was well tolerated over 24 and 48 weeks.

Ensifentrine is a first-in-class, selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 combining bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Highlights

Study population (n=763) : Subject demographics and disease characteristics were well balanced between treatment groups. Approximately 66% of subjects received background COPD therapy, either a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (“LAMA”) or a long-acting beta-agonist (“LABA”). Additionally, approximately 21% of all subjects received inhaled corticosteroids (“ICS”) with concomitant LAMA or LABA.

: Primary endpoint met (FEV 1 * AUC 0-12 hr) : Placebo corrected, change from baseline in FEV 1 area under the curve 0-12 hours post dose at week 12 was 87 mL (p<0.0001) for ensifentrine. Demonstrated consistent improvements in all subgroups including gender, age, smoking status, COPD severity, background medication, ICS use, chronic bronchitis, FEV 1 reversibility and geographic region.

: Key secondary endpoints of lung function, symptoms and quality of life measures met : Placebo corrected, increase in peak FEV 1 of 147 mL (p<0.0001) 0-4 hours post dose at week 12. Daily symptoms as measured by E-RS** Total Score in the ensifentrine group improved from baseline to greater than the minimal clinically important difference (“MCID”) of -2 units with a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo at week 24. Improvements in symptoms were early and sustained with statistical significance versus placebo at weeks 6, 12 and 24. Quality of Life (“QOL”) as measured by SGRQ** Total Score in the ensifentrine group improved from baseline to greater than the MCID of -4 units with a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo at week 24. Improvements in QOL were early and sustained with statistical significance versus placebo at weeks 6, 12 and 24. Placebo corrected, increase in morning trough FEV 1 of 35 mL (p=0.0421) at week 12, supporting twice daily dosing regimen.

: Exacerbation rate and risk reduced : Subjects receiving ensifentrine demonstrated a 36% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks (p=0.0505) compared to those receiving placebo. Treatment with ensifentrine significantly decreased the risk of a moderate/severe exacerbation as measured by time to first exacerbation when compared with placebo by 38% (p=0.0378). Pooled exacerbation data from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2, ensifentrine demonstrated a 40% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe COPD exacerbations over 24 weeks (p=0.0012) compared to those receiving placebo. Additionally, ensifentrine significantly decreased the risk of a moderate/severe exacerbation as measured by time to first exacerbation when compared with placebo by 41% (p=0.0008).

: Favorable safety profile: Ensifentrine was well-tolerated with very few events occurring in more than 1% of subjects and greater than placebo over 24 and 48 weeks.





*FEV 1 : Forced Expiratory Volume in one second, a standard measure of lung function

**E-RS, Evaluating Respiratory Symptoms, and SGRQ, St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire, are validated patient reported outcome tools

Antonio Anzueto, MD, Professor of Medicine and Section, Chief of Pulmonary at South Texas Veterans Healthcare System, commented: “These exciting results demonstrate ensifentrine’s potential to become a first-in-class bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory therapy for COPD. The 36% reduction in the rate of exacerbations observed over 24 weeks in symptomatic patients is impressive. Combined with the significant improvements in lung function, symptom and quality of life measures, as well as the favorable safety profile, these data confirm ensifentrine’s potential to change the treatment paradigm for COPD patients.”

David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., Verona Pharma’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very pleased by the successful outcome of our Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 study, bringing us another step closer to providing a much needed novel therapy for COPD patients. The totality of the ENHANCE data including improvements in lung function, symptoms, quality of life measures and reduction in exacerbations, coupled with the consistent, favorable safety profile, support our belief that ensifentrine will change the treatment paradigm for COPD. We plan to submit a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2023. We would like to thank all the patients and investigators for their participation in the ENHANCE program and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.”

Verona Pharma plans to release additional information from the ENHANCE trials at upcoming scientific conferences.

About Ensifentrine

Ensifentrine (RPL554) is an investigational, first-in-class, selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. In Phase 2 clinical studies in COPD, ensifentrine has shown significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function, symptoms and quality of life as a monotherapy or added onto a maintenance bronchodilator. In the Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 clinical trials, ensifentrine showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function measures and reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving approximately 3,000 subjects to date.

About the ENHANCE program

The two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies (ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2) evaluated the efficacy and safety of nebulized ensifentrine as monotherapy and added onto a single bronchodilator, either a LAMA or a LABA, compared to placebo, and approximately 20% of subjects received ICS. The two study designs replicated measurements of efficacy and safety data over 24 weeks and ENHANCE-1 also evaluated longer-term safety over 48 weeks.

Patient Population: Each trial included approximately 800 moderate to severe, symptomatic, COPD patients in both studies at sites primarily in North America and Europe.

Dose/Duration: Subjects were randomized to receive a 3 mg nebulized dose of ensifentrine or nebulized placebo twice daily for 24 weeks in ENHANCE-2 and 24 or 48 weeks in ENHANCE-1.

Primary Endpoint: Improvement in lung function with ensifentrine as measured by average FEV 1 AUC 0-12 hours post dose at week 12.

AUC 0-12 hours post dose at week 12. Secondary Endpoints: Lung function endpoints including peak and morning trough FEV 1 , COPD symptoms and health-related quality of life through 24 weeks via SGRQ and E-RS, and exacerbations at 24 weeks.

, COPD symptoms and health-related quality of life through 24 weeks via SGRQ and E-RS, and exacerbations at 24 weeks. Safety: Assessed over 24 weeks in both studies and over 48 weeks in approximately 400 patients in ENHANCE-1.



Further information about the ensifentrine Phase 3 program can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT04535986 (ENHANCE-1) and NCT04542057 (ENHANCE-2).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations in ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Ensifentrine also has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

