Solvay 2023 Financial Calendar
Brussels, December 20, 2022, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2023 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.
|Event
|Date
|Full year 2022 earnings
|February 23, 2023
|First quarter 2023 earnings
|May 4, 2023
|Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting
|May 9, 2023
|First half year 2023 earnings
|August 3, 2023
|First nine months 2023 earnings
|November 3, 2023
Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings’ season.
