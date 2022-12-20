English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information December 20th, 2022 at 9:30

Inside information: Change negotiations in Digitalist Group Plc’s subsidiary Digitalist Finland are completed

On November 29th, 2022, Digitalist Group announced the start of change negotiations at Digitalist Group Oyj's subsidiary Digitalist Finland Oy ("Digitalist Finland"). The goal of the change negotiations was to improve Digitalist Finland's profitability, adjust the cost structure and prepare for the financial and production effects caused by the changed market situation.

The change negotiations have been completed. The measures lead to lay-offs or reductions of at most nine (9) employees. Digitalist Finland estimates that it will achieve the annual savings of approx. 0,7 million euros, which was the target of the change negotiations. The change negotiations will have no material impact on the net result or financial position in 2022.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO

tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment