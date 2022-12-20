Azerion launches new product ‘Azerion Fanzone’, improving the way sports clubs digitally engage with their fan base

Amsterdam, 20 December 2022 - Azerion has announced the launch of ‘Azerion Fanzone’, a new product which will allow sports clubs to easily build a digital environment for their community with many possibilities for entertainment. The company has already partnered with a number of sports institutions to create bespoke applications, bringing their dedicated fan base closer to their favourite club, from purchasing tickets and merchandise to entering forums, playing games and much more. These branded experiences also present a strong opportunity for advertisers to reach niche audiences at scale, utilising Azerion’s core expertise and portfolio of high-performing advertising technology.



Azerion has a proven track record of gamifying digital environments, not only making them more entertaining but also using data to improve user engagement. With Azerion Fanzone, the company will leverage its experience in building businesses around audiences and expand into the world of sports, giving advertisers access to one of the most engaged consumer groups in the global market. Similar brand hubs are already settling across different parts of the digital space and will likely become increasingly important for the advertising industry, as first-party data and contextual targeting become central in the cookieless future.

Jurriaan van Teunenbroek, Vice President of Games and Content at Azerion, comments: “At Azerion we’re always looking for new opportunities to deliver more great content and entertainment in the digital space and this project is something we’re particularly excited about. Azerion Fanzone is a natural next step for us, as we keep following our strategy of becoming a one-stop-shop platform in the media and entertainment arena.”

As one of the most popular forms of entertainment, the sports industry has one of the largest communities in the world, which creates a perfect environment for personalisation. With Azerion Fanzone, Azerion will bring users a free, fun way to engage with their favourite club and interact with their fellow supporters. Along with social activities and online shopping, fans will gain access to exclusive content, games and challenges, to show their skills and passion in a safe environment, with no gambling or cash-out for users.

The product launch follows the recent acquisition of Targetspot by Azerion, which ushered the company straight into the audio advertising market. With this latest addition to its offering, Azerion is yet again demonstrating the rapid growth of its platform towards becoming a one-stop-shop for digital media and entertainment, connecting brands with audiences and consumers with great content.

