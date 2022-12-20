Awilco Drilling PLC: Ex reverse split today

Reference is made to key information published by Awilco Drilling PLC on 23 November and 16 December 2022.



The Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts ("SNDRs") in Awilco Drilling PLC will be traded ex reverse split, new ISIN and new face value as from today 20 December 2022.

Name of company: Awilco Drilling PLC

Name of issuer of Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts ("SNDRs"): Nordic Issuer Services AS

Type of corporate action: SNDR reverse split

Reverse split ratio: one hundred (100) old SNDRs will give one (1) new SNDRs

Ex-date: 20 December 2022

New ISIN: NO0012785098

Following completion of the reverse SNDR split, the new number of shares underlying the SNDRs of Awilco Drilling PLC will be 545.815, each with a par value of GBP 0.65 per share. There will be one SNDR for each underlying share.





