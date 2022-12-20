United Kingdom Facility Management (FM) Markets Report 2022: Disruptive Technologies and Sustainability Goals to Support Growth Post Decline Due to the Pandemic

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK FM market saw a revenue drop of 5.8% in 2020 because of the impact of the pandemic. The market revenue will not reach 2019 levels until 2024.

The facility management (FM) market in the United Kingdom is transforming, driven by technology innovations, new business models, emerging value propositions, sustainability, and creative service offerings.

The UK FM market is the largest in Europe and one of the most developed, dynamic, and mature in the world. It has a highly competitive international supply base, with both growth and margins under pressure.

With FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to achieve, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors and significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Collaborations and partnerships are increasingly critical as the UK market becomes disrupted by technology and new business models.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UK Facility Management (FM)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings and CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

UK FM Market in Numbers

UK FM Market by Segment

Top Growth Opportunities

Top Predictions

Key Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation

UK FM Market - Scope of Analysis

Market Services Segmentation

Market Definitions

Market Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UK FM Market

Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Future FM Trends

Key Competitors in the UK FM Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

COVID-19 Pandemic - Main Areas of Impact

The UK FM Market Universe

Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model

UK FM Market by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector

UK FM Market by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

UK FM Market by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share, UK FM Market

Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities

Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities

Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities

5. Companies to Action

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Productive Remote Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2 - Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3 - Back to Work: Re-entry

Growth Opportunity 4 - Critical Customer Sectors

Growth Opportunity 5 - Switching On

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3 - Healthy and Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4 - Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5 - Contactless Services

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2 - Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4 - Hard Services

Growth Opportunity 5 - Service Integration

