Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022-2026: Increasing Hyperscale Demand, Continuous Investments, and Enhanced Digital Transformation Initiatives

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin American Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the Latin American data center colocation services market. It covers strategic imperatives, market insights, drivers and restraints, market size, revenue forecast (2022-2026), market share by country, vendor analysis, country analysis, and growth opportunities.
Data centers are the backbone of the digital economy. In today's digital world, enterprises and governments must rely on best-in-class data centers and digital infrastructure. Enterprises are increasingly outsourcing their data operations to third-party data center colocation service providers.
Implementation of digital transformation initiatives, favorable government policies, a business-friendly environment, and sub-marine cable connectivity support rapid digital transformation, a mainstream business strategy regardless of the market served. The surge in digitized data requires significantly larger infrastructures to store, process, and analyze.
AI, IoT, 5G, and other technologies continue to push enterprises to digitize their business operation. Large-scale data deployments are increasing among enterprises of all sizes. Enterprise IT deployments are growing and beginning to meet demands for hyperscale data centers.
Global cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services, have established their infrastructure and availability in Latin America. Their presence increases the demand for hyperscale colocation services. However, supply chain constraints, delayed delivery, the rising cost of power, and shortage of skilled labor dampen data center colocation operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the LATAM Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Data Center Colocation Services: Scope of Analysis
- LATAM Data Center Colocation Services Market Overview
- Key Competitors by Country
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue by Country
- Competitive Environment
3. Company Profiles
- Leading Service Providers
4. Market Trends
5. Local (Country Based) Market Dynamics
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Argentina
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Brazil
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Chile
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Colombia
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Mexico
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Panama
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Bolivia
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Paraguay
- Data Center Colocation Services Market Dynamics in Peru
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Edge Data Center Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hyperscale Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3: Emerging Markets
