The Worldwide Software Defined Networking Industry is Expected to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2027: Investment of CSPS in SDN Technology to Automate Network Infrastructure Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software Defined Networking Market (2022-2027) by Component, Organization Size, SDN Types, End User, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Software Defined Networking Market is estimated to be USD 26.18 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 50.85 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.20%

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $50.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Software Defined Networking Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, CloudGenix, Cumulus Networks, DataCore Software, Dell EMC, Extreme Networks, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Software Defined Networking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Software Defined Networking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Software Defined Networking Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Investment of CSPS in SDN Technology to Automate Network Infrastructure

4.1.2 Significant Reduction in CAPEX and OPEX

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization

4.1.4 Increase in Demand for Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Productivity for Field-Based Services

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increased Cost Due to Reconfiguration of the Network and Staff Training Required to Implement SDN System

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Ongoing Research and Development (R&D) To Enhance the Security and Functionality of SDN

4.3.2 Development of Novel Products and Solutions for Visualization, Networking & Security, and Others Using SDN

4.3.3 Existence of Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies with The Increasing Number of Data Centers and Related Developments

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Threats That Persist in SDN System and Single Point of Failure



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SDN Infrastructure Services

6.2.1 Managed Services

6.2.2 Professional Services

6.2.2.1 Consulting Services

6.2.2.2 Implementation Services

6.2.2.3 Support Services

6.3 Software

6.4 Solutions

6.4.1 Physical Network Infrastructure

6.4.2 Software-Defined Networking Applications

6.4.3 Virtualization & Control Software



7 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 SMEs



8 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By SDN Types

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Open SDN

8.3 SDN via API

8.4 SDN Via Overlay



9 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprises

9.3 Service Providers



10 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 BFSI

10.3 Education Energy & Utilities

10.4 Government & Defense

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 IT

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Retail

10.9 Transportation & Logistics

10.10 Travel & Hospitality



11 Americas' Software Defined Networking Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Argentina

11.3 Brazil

11.4 Canada

11.5 Chile

11.6 Colombia

11.7 Mexico

11.8 Peru

11.9 United States

11.10 Rest of Americas



12 Europe's Software Defined Networking Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Austria

12.3 Belgium

12.4 Denmark

12.5 Finland

12.6 France

12.7 Germany

12.8 Italy

12.9 Netherlands

12.10 Norway

12.11 Poland

12.12 Russia

12.13 Spain

12.14 Sweden

12.15 Switzerland

12.16 United Kingdom

12.17 Rest of Europe



13 Middle East and Africa's Software Defined Networking Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Egypt

13.3 Israel

13.4 Qatar

13.5 Saudi Arabia

13.6 South Africa

13.7 United Arab Emirates

13.8 Rest of MEA



14 APAC's Software Defined Networking Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Australia

14.3 Bangladesh

14.4 China

14.5 India

14.6 Indonesia

14.7 Japan

14.8 Malaysia

14.9 Philippines

14.10 Singapore

14.11 South Korea

14.12 Sri Lanka

14.13 Thailand

14.14 Taiwan

14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Quadrant

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Strategic Initiatives

15.3.1 M&A and Investments

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Arista Networks

16.2 Cisco Systems

16.3 Citrix Systems

16.4 CloudGenix

16.5 Cumulus Networks

16.6 DataCore Software

16.7 Dell EMC

16.8 Extreme Networks

16.9 Fortinet

16.10 Fujitsu

16.11 HiveIO

16.12 Huawei

16.13 Infovista

16.14 Juniper Networks

16.15 NEC

16.16 Nokia

16.17 Oracle

16.18 Pluribus Networks

16.19 The HP Enterprise

16.20 VMware



17 Appendix





Companies Mentioned





Arista Networks

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

CloudGenix

Cumulus Networks

DataCore Software

Dell EMC

Extreme Networks

Fortinet

Fujitsu

HiveIO

Huawei

Infovista

Juniper Networks

NEC

Nokia

Oracle

Pluribus Networks

The HP Enterprise

VMware





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4a3z4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment