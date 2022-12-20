The Worldwide Software Defined Networking Industry is Expected to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2027: Investment of CSPS in SDN Technology to Automate Network Infrastructure Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software Defined Networking Market (2022-2027) by Component, Organization Size, SDN Types, End User, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Software Defined Networking Market is estimated to be USD 26.18 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 50.85 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.20%
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$26.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$50.85 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Software Defined Networking Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.
There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, CloudGenix, Cumulus Networks, DataCore Software, Dell EMC, Extreme Networks, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Software Defined Networking Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Software Defined Networking Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Software Defined Networking Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Investment of CSPS in SDN Technology to Automate Network Infrastructure
4.1.2 Significant Reduction in CAPEX and OPEX
4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Cloud Services, Data Center Consolidation, and Server Virtualization
4.1.4 Increase in Demand for Enterprise Mobility to Enhance Productivity for Field-Based Services
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increased Cost Due to Reconfiguration of the Network and Staff Training Required to Implement SDN System
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Ongoing Research and Development (R&D) To Enhance the Security and Functionality of SDN
4.3.2 Development of Novel Products and Solutions for Visualization, Networking & Security, and Others Using SDN
4.3.3 Existence of Significant Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies with The Increasing Number of Data Centers and Related Developments
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Threats That Persist in SDN System and Single Point of Failure
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 SDN Infrastructure Services
6.2.1 Managed Services
6.2.2 Professional Services
6.2.2.1 Consulting Services
6.2.2.2 Implementation Services
6.2.2.3 Support Services
6.3 Software
6.4 Solutions
6.4.1 Physical Network Infrastructure
6.4.2 Software-Defined Networking Applications
6.4.3 Virtualization & Control Software
7 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 SMEs
8 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By SDN Types
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Open SDN
8.3 SDN via API
8.4 SDN Via Overlay
9 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Enterprises
9.3 Service Providers
10 Global Software Defined Networking Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 BFSI
10.3 Education Energy & Utilities
10.4 Government & Defense
10.5 Healthcare
10.6 IT
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Retail
10.9 Transportation & Logistics
10.10 Travel & Hospitality
11 Americas' Software Defined Networking Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Software Defined Networking Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Software Defined Networking Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Software Defined Networking Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Arista Networks
16.2 Cisco Systems
16.3 Citrix Systems
16.4 CloudGenix
16.5 Cumulus Networks
16.6 DataCore Software
16.7 Dell EMC
16.8 Extreme Networks
16.9 Fortinet
16.10 Fujitsu
16.11 HiveIO
16.12 Huawei
16.13 Infovista
16.14 Juniper Networks
16.15 NEC
16.16 Nokia
16.17 Oracle
16.18 Pluribus Networks
16.19 The HP Enterprise
16.20 VMware
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4a3z4
