The Worldwide Asset Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027

The global market for Asset Management System estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|102
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$18.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$35.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Returnable Transport Assets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Assets segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Asset Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.
In-Transit Equipment Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR
In the global In-Transit Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
- Advantech
- Airista Flow
- Alien Technology
- Centrak
- Datalogic Spa
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Impinj, Inc
- Iqgeo Group Plc
- Midmark Corporation
- Ncr Corporation
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Asset Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
