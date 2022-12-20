The Worldwide Asset Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Asset Management System estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $18.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $35.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Returnable Transport Assets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Assets segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Asset Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.



In-Transit Equipment Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR



In the global In-Transit Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Advantech

Airista Flow

Alien Technology

Centrak

Datalogic Spa

Honeywell International, Inc.

Impinj, Inc

Iqgeo Group Plc

Midmark Corporation

Ncr Corporation

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Asset Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1bfui

Attachment