The Worldwide Asset Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $35.9 Billion by 2027

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Asset Management System estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages102
Forecast Period2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020$18.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$35.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Returnable Transport Assets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Assets segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR

The Asset Management System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027.

In-Transit Equipment Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR

In the global In-Transit Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

  • Advantech
  • Airista Flow
  • Alien Technology
  • Centrak
  • Datalogic Spa
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Impinj, Inc
  • Iqgeo Group Plc
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Ncr Corporation

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Asset Management System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1bfui

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Global Market for Asset Management System
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Asset Management
                            
                            
                                Finance
                            
                            
                                Futures
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data