Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report 2022 - Players Include Evelo Biosciences, Ferring International, Immuron and LNC Therapeutics

The global market for Microbiome Therapeutics estimated at US$199.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $199.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 57.1% Regions Covered Global

C. Difficile Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 53.9% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Obesity segment is readjusted to a revised 57.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.6% CAGR



The Microbiome Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.7% and 48.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.6% CAGR.



Primary Hyperoxyurea Segment to Record 60.2% CAGR



In the global Primary Hyperoxyurea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$879.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



