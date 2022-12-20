Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report 2022 - Players Include Evelo Biosciences, Ferring International, Immuron and LNC Therapeutics

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Microbiome Therapeutics estimated at US$199.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$199.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$4700 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|57.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
C. Difficile Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 53.9% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Obesity segment is readjusted to a revised 57.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.6% CAGR
The Microbiome Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.7% and 48.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.6% CAGR.
Primary Hyperoxyurea Segment to Record 60.2% CAGR
In the global Primary Hyperoxyurea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$879.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- 4D pharma plc
- AOBiome
- Enterome SA
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
- Ferring International
- Immuron Ltd.
- LNC Therapeutics
- Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.
- Osel, Inc.
- OxThera AB
- Rebiotix, Inc.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Second Genome
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
- ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Microbiome Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
