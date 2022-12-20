Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report 2022 - Players Include Evelo Biosciences, Ferring International, Immuron and LNC Therapeutics

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Microbiome Therapeutics estimated at US$199.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages196
Forecast Period2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020$199.1 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$4700 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate57.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

C. Difficile Infection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 53.9% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Obesity segment is readjusted to a revised 57.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $60.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.6% CAGR

The Microbiome Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$60.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$749.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.7% and 48.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.6% CAGR.

Primary Hyperoxyurea Segment to Record 60.2% CAGR

In the global Primary Hyperoxyurea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 60.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$32.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$879.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • 4D pharma plc
  • AOBiome
  • Enterome SA
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
  • Ferring International
  • Immuron Ltd.
  • LNC Therapeutics
  • Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC.
  • Osel, Inc.
  • OxThera AB
  • Rebiotix, Inc.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Second Genome
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
  • ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/684bk7

