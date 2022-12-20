The Worldwide Web Content Management Software Industry is Projected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Content Management Software (WCMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Web Content Management Software (WCMS) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$5.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$13.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Web Content Management Software (WCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -
- Acquia, Inc.
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Episerver Inc.
- e-Spirit AG
- OpenText Corporation
- Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
- SDL PLC
- SiteCore Corporation A/S
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Web Content Management Software (WCMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42lidj
Attachment