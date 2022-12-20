The Worldwide Web Content Management Software Industry is Projected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Content Management Software (WCMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Web Content Management Software (WCMS) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $13.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Web Content Management Software (WCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



