The Worldwide Web Content Management Software Industry is Projected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Content Management Software (WCMS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Web Content Management Software (WCMS) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages182
Forecast Period2020 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020$5.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$13.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR

The Web Content Management Software (WCMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured) -

  • Acquia, Inc.
  • Adobe Systems, Inc.
  • Episerver Inc.
  • e-Spirit AG
  • OpenText Corporation
  • Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
  • SDL PLC
  • SiteCore Corporation A/S

