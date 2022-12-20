Yongkang Hardware Enterprises Achieve Important Results in the 'Overseas Trade'

YONG KANG, CHINA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, hardware enterprises in Yongkang City, Zhejiang Province, have achieved important results in "overseas trade".





The person in charge of Longcan company encountered a problem in the city administrative service center. It turns out that because of the covid-19 related policies, the process of passport application is not smooth. Seeing that the Mexico exhibition will be held soon, the company sought help from Yongkang City Bureau of Commerce.

"Don't worry, we help you open a letter of business request, with it, the relevant staff will help you go through the 'green channel'. Now we encourage enterprises to conduct foreign trade." Wang Ruiqi, the person in charge of foreign trade section of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, said.

With this letter, Longcan again brought relevant information and quickly completed the relevant procedures, which took only half an hour. Staff said that about 5 days to receive the passport. After feeling the smoothness and speed of the process, the person in charge of the enterprise exclaimed, "The Commerce Bureau opened this 'green channel' is really a timely rain for foreign trade enterprises!"

Since December 5, Zhejiang Province epidemic prevention measures to optimize the adjustment, Yongkang City Bureau of Commerce for a rainy day, early in conjunction with the relevant departments, for local enterprises to provide one-stop service, that is, entry and exit documents to facilitate the management system to help enterprises in the entry and exit to achieve "superior entry and exit" "fast in and fast out "quality protection services. In the past few days, in order to encourage enterprises to go to sea to compete for orders and expand the market, the Bureau actively visited enterprises to encourage them to "break the ice to catch up with the sea".

The reporter learned that, after the epidemic, each enterprise's overseas activities into the online form, such as video conferencing or online exhibition, but the effect is not as good as offline, but also not enough negotiation. During the visit, especially the small and medium-sized enterprises, shared with the Municipal Bureau of Commerce the unstable situation of the epidemic abroad, the strict passport processing, as well as the economic situation in the recession, exhibiting expenses, air tickets, isolation, etc. is also a considerable amount of expenditure.

After precisely collecting the concerns of the majority of small and medium-sized foreign trade enterprises, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce was the first to develop a strategy. On the one hand, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce took the initiative to contact Halls, Zhengyang and other leading enterprises to encourage this group of "big brothers" to set a good example for the small and medium-sized enterprises that are walking on thin ice. On the other hand, the use of relevant subsidies policy, the enterprise foreign trade to give a certain complement to boost the courage and confidence of enterprises, at the same time, closely organized the first batch of urgent foreign trade SMEs.

On November 30, under the arrangement of the Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Jue Ling Electric Co. International Trade (Malaysia) Exhibition and the 8th Zhejiang Export Commodities (Malaysia) Fair, the exhibiting team enthusiastically shouted their products to the customers coming and going.

"It is still necessary to exhibit offline and negotiate cooperation face to face. We are very grateful for the care and help from the government commerce and other departments." Jue Ling's team leader Zhou Qi said, in addition to exhibiting, they have to visit three or four customers in the field every day to accumulate resources and "harvest" orders as much as possible with limited time. There are many more enterprises like this in Yongkang City.

According to statistics, up to now, Yongkang City has issued more than 60 business letters, more than 60 enterprises, hundreds of people "catching" various exhibitions outside the sea, visiting more than 150 foreign enterprises. According to the statistics of relevant departments, Zhejiang Oufei Electric Co., Ltd. has taken a German order worth 600,000 euros; TD Optical Co. ...Obviously, the foreign trade enterprises in Yongkang City "catch up with the sea" bear fruit.

