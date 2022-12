Icelandic English

Festi will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.





4Q 2022 8. February 2023 Q4 2022 Results AGM 22. March 2023 General Meeting 1Q 2023 3. May 2023 Q1 2023 Results 2Q 2023 26. July 2023 Q2 2023 Results 3Q 2023 25. October 2023 Q3 2023 Results 4Q 2023 7. February 2024 Q4 2023 Results AGM 20. March 2024 General Meeting





The financial results will be published after market close each day.