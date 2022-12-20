Global Systemic Radiotherapy Market Report 2022: Players Include Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, IBA, Nordion and Polatum

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Radiotherapy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Systemic Radiotherapy estimated at US$769 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$997.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $769 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $997.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$795.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Independent Radiotherapy Centers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $209.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Systemic Radiotherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$209.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$193.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA

IBA SA

Nordion

Polatum;

