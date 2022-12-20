Electric Pocket Lighter Market Size to Reach USD 856.5 Million by 2030; Product Innovations Making Ways for Expansion: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric pocket lighter market was estimated at around USD 615.5 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3.7% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 856.5 million by 2030.



Electric Pocket Lighter Market: Overview



A compact, simple-to-use electric pocket lighter is the outcome of numerous technological advancements. It has a battery that can normally keep a charge for up to 400 charges and is a rechargeable, non-disposable lighter. Electric lighters are efficient and secure because electricity, not butane or another liquid fuel, powers them. They also have an electric or plasma arc and a heating element for lighting. In addition to a USB charging cable, the electric pocket lighter has a battery, burner plates, and an auto-off mechanism. Electric pocket lighters are most frequently available in the following lighter types: single arc, plasma beam, dual and triple arc, and extended arc.



Due to the expanding smoking population's need for lighters, pocket lighter sales are increasing. Electric pocket lighter buyers tend to be current smokers, and younger generations are starting to smoke more frequently. The demand for electric pocket lighters is growing in all tobacco-using nations as a result of the fact that the majority of smokers carry their lighters with them at all times. Europeans and people from industrialized nations have high rates of cigarette use.



Growth Factors



The addition of new features and capabilities to the electric pocket lighter has helped to ensure its safety and greatly increase consumer confidence. Several different kinds of electric pocket lighters have been introduced to the market, and they have done well to gain market share. The most popular lighters right now include the Zippo, stormproof torch lighters, capsule and peanut lighters, floating lighters, and multi-purpose lighters with attributes like a long-lasting battery, self-igniting burner plates, waterproofness, durability, reusability, light weight, and enhanced lighting.



As the number of smokers rises, there is an increasing need for electric pocket lighters in emerging markets. In developing nations like Ukraine, Poland, and India, cigarettes are significantly more reasonably priced. These statistics make it clear that smoking rates in emerging economies are rising quickly. In 2020, India and Indonesia were home to 9% and 6%, respectively, of all smokers worldwide. From these nations, there is a significant demand for electric pocket lighters. APAC and Europe are predicted to account for a sizable percentage of the growth regionally. A sizeable portion of the expansion will also come from South America. As a result, the demand for global electric pocket lighters in developing nations will rise as more people start smoking. This will increase the sales of the lighters in the market during the forecast period.



Segmental Overview



The market for electric pocket lighter market is segmented into the product type, and distribution channel. The dual arc segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate, depending on the product type. Dual arc lighters are excellent for quickly and efficiently lighting cigarettes, cigars, and candles.



The online channel segment is anticipated to hold major share in the electric pocket lighter market by distribution channel during the forecast period. The rising use of the Internet and smart gadgets has made online channels more accessible. Thanks to e-commerce partners, well-known lighters from brands like BIC, Zippo Manufacturing, FLAMAGAS (Clipper), and Swedish Match have gained popularity in developing nations. Additionally, customers can make purchases on the unique e-commerce websites of retailers like Bolt Lighter and BIC. Some businesses additionally provide free in-home delivery when an order reaches a predetermined minimum value threshold. It is anticipated that the service delivery innovation employed by the pocket light makers will significantly boost sales throughout the course of the evaluation period.



Regional Overview



In the market for electric pocket lighters, Asia-Pacific represented the largest market share of the whole market. China and India are particularly important contributors to this region. China has the world's greatest smoking population and the world's largest smoking industry. The rising number of smokers in India is the main factor driving the market for cigarette lighters. This is brought on by increased disposable incomes, busy lifestyles, and elevated levels of personal stress. In addition, recent inventions like battery-operated electronic lighters that light up with a push of a button are accelerating market expansion. Additionally, market participants are launching flint and vehicle lighter variations, giving consumers a wide choice of options.



Europe is reportedly growing at the fastest rate. The high number of smokers in both the men's and women's markets, increased disposable income, and consumers' willingness to pay more for higher-end lighters will all contribute to the market expansion of this particular category.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021

Forecast period 2022-2030

Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Market Size(unit) USD Million

Electric pocket lighter Market CAGR 3.7%

Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel



List of the prominent players in the Global Electric pocket lighter market:



• ArcLighter

• BAIDE International Enterprise

• BIC USA Inc.

• Colibri

• Visol Products

• Zippo Manufacturing Co.

• Flamasats SL

• Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co. Ltd.

• S.T. Dupont

• Swedish Match AB



The global Electric pocket lighter market is segmented as follows:



By Product Type



• Single Arc

• Dual Arc

• Coil Lighter

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

About the report:

The global Electric pocket lighter market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

