Sodium Hydrosulfite Market to Garner USD 1.5 Billion Revenue by 2027 at 2.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Information by Form, End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope

A free-flowing, dry, colourless material having the chemical formula NaHS, sodium hydrosulfite is available in a number of grades with various sodium hydrosulfite concentrations. Sodium dithionite is another name for it. By using hydrogen sulphide and sodium hydroxide as starting materials in a neutralisation reaction, sodium hydrosulfite is most frequently produced chemically. The industrial manufacture of sodium hydrosulfite uses the reactions of sodium bisulfite with zinc or sulphur dioxide on sodium amalgam.

In sodium hydrosulfite, the monomers and oligomers are polymerized by either electron beam (EB) or ultraviolet (UV) light. The UV/EB procedure is referred to as radiation curing. Sodium hydrosulfite is utilised on a variety of substrates, including wood, paper, ceramics, metal, glass, and plastics. Consumers are able to spend more on apparel due to the minimal impact of the economic crisis and increased disposable income. Global demand for sodium hydrosulfite is being driven by two factors: growing demand from the textile sector and a sharp rise in demand for paper products in Asia-Pacific.

A few of the key elements fueling the textile market's expansion are rising consumer confidence, rising disposable income, and consumers' desire to follow the most recent fashion trends. As a result, as consumer confidence rises, they are more willing to spend money on clothing, which is indirectly predicted to fuel the expansion of the global sodium hydrosulfite market. The use of sodium hydrosulfite in beautifying products, notably hair care items and kaolin bleaching, is anticipated to boost the global sodium hydrosulfite market over the anticipated time period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 1.5 Billion CAGR 2.5% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Form, End-Use Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers With the growing need to use recycled fiber as a raw material for producing high-quality papers. The increasing consumption of paper in the emerging and developing economies in the packaging industry.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the sodium hydrosulfite industry are

BASF SE (Germany)

Maoming Guangdi Chemical Co. Ltd (China)

Chemtrade Logistics Inc (Canada)

HELM AG (Germany)

HANSOL CHEMICAL (South Korea)

Brügge­mann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Shandong Jinhe Industrial Group Co. Ltd (China)

Royce Global (US)

Transpek-Silox Pvt Ltd (India)

AZ Chemicals Inc (Canada)

The main focus of market players is developing new technologies to meet consumer desires. A number of mergers and acquisitions also occur because retaining a substantial market share is an important part of these firms' goals. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on industry growth in the upcoming years.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to its significant use as a reductive bleaching agent for pulp in the paper production process, the rising demand for paper goods in Asia Pacific will propel the global sodium hydrosulfite market growth through 2024. Asia Pacific, a significant regional market for the paper industry, produced more than 45% of the world's paper in 2016. In Asia Pacific, there was a demand for paper goods of over 220 million tonnes in 2016, and that demand is expected to rise to over 350 million tonnes in 2024. During the anticipated period, this will increase product demand and drive the worldwide sodium hydrosulfite market.

The packaging business, which has been growing at a strong rate over the past decade due to the expansion of e-commerce, accounts for the majority of the demand for paper products. Growing computer use has also increased demand for writing and printing paper, which is anticipated to counteract the slowing drop in demand for paper in the newsprint industry. The paper products industry in the Asia Pacific will be driven by the simple availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and the presence of numerous paper & pulp manufacturers, which will further boost the global sodium hydrosulfite market over the course of the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

During the conjectured period, the progressive drop in North American paper and paperboard manufacturing capacity could have a negative effect on the expansion of the worldwide sodium hydrosulfite market. The region's growing digitalization, which has resulted in a fall in demand for paper and paper products, is the main cause of this decline in production capacity. In North America, 79.6 million tons of paper and paperboard were produced in 2016, and by 2024, that number is probably going to drop to around 70 million tons.

COVID 19 Analysis

As the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide increased quickly, the disease's impact on numerous industries was rather significant. Based on events seen in China and Europe, the construction sector in the United States had similar difficulties, such as disruptions in the flow of materials, a lack of workers, the closure of construction sites, and numerous other operational operations.

It is anticipated that decreased material supply will encourage aggressive purchasing behavior and could potentially push up national prices for globally in-demand goods. Sodium hydrosulfite was less in demand as a result, and there was a risk of price increases as a result of the inability to obtain supplies, which inexorably slowed down the total rate of development of several sectors.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Powder and liquid are the two different forms in which sodium hydrosulfite is available in the market.

By Production Process

The zinc dust process, sodium formate process, and other processes make up the worldwide sodium hydrosulfite market by production method.

By End-Use Industry

The sodium hydrosulfite market has been segmented with respect to the end-use industry into pulp & paper, textile, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, leather, water treatment, and others.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is the biggest market for sodium hydrosulfite, followed by North America and Europe. Due to the fact that major textile-producing nations like China, India, Japan, and Bangladesh, among others, account for a sizable share of the total, the sodium hydrosulfite market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to lose market share in the near future as a result of the slow growth of the paper sector in these regions. The rapid globalization of digital technology is a significant contributor to the downfall of the paper sector in North America and Europe.

