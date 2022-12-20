Global Edge Data Center Market Analysis/Opportunity Report 2022: 5G, IOT, and the Need for Low Latency Use Cases Drive Future Growth Potential

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Shifts to Create Edge Data Center Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes a global overview of the edge data center growth opportunities; it includes strategic imperatives, a detailed overview of edge computing, technological shifts that accelerate the requirement for edge data centers, service provider initiatives, the way forward, and growth opportunities.
Edge computing refers to moving data processing and computing as close to the data source/ point of origination as feasible, enabling near-real-time decisions and insights to drive better outcomes. The goal is to reduce latency while still ensuring high efficiency of networks, operations, service delivery, and user experience.
Edge computing allows latency-sensitive computing and increased business agility through better management and faster insights by placing computing closer to the data source.
Edge data centers will play a pivotal role in delivering low latency services to users outside metro cities. This push will also drive hyperscale colocation service providers to define their strategy for edge and create a whole new segment of service providers that build and operate new edge data center facilities.
Forward-looking service providers will be able to rapidly enhance value for their customers by connecting centralized colocation capabilities with edge data centers within the same country or region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Defining Edge Data Centers
- Background-Computing Revolutions
- Defining the Digital Edge
- Data Center Ecosystem
- Transformational Levers Driving the Need for a New Architecture
- 5G and Networking Attributes
- Use Cases that Rely on Lower Latency of 5G
- Functional Use Cases that Rely on Lower Latency
- IoT and the Requirement for Decentralized Data Processing
- Online Video & OTT Delivery is Dependent on Low Latency Infrastructure
- Edge Data Center and the New Architecture
3. Service Provider Initiatives
- Pillars of Edge Data Center Strategy
- Service Provider Segments Focusing on Edge
- Recent Edge Developments, 2020-2022
- Mergers and Acquisitions, 2021 and 2022
4. The Way Forward
- Data Storing and Processing at the Edge
- Hybrid Strategy
- The Shift Toward Edge Architecture
- Key Questions to Consider
- Building New Capabilities
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Edge Data Center for Colocation Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Advisory Services for Enterprise Architecture
