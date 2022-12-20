Cosmetic Pigments Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 936.5 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is valued at $ 586.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 936.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Cosmetic Pigments business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for Cosmetic Pigments, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the Cosmetic Pigments Market growth over the forecast period. The frequent usage of Cosmetic Pigments will result in a large rise in demand. During the anticipated period, the business will continue to be propelled by the increasing trend of men's grooming. The growth of grooming salons and household spending on cosmetics will favor the industry for Cosmetic Pigments. The antiperspirants and pigments used in cosmetic products have a high glitter and smooth finish.

We forecast that the inorganic pigments category in the Cosmetic Pigments Market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Inorganic pigments are natural compounds that are not carbon-based and typically precipitate metallic salts from solutions. These colors can be described as ionic metallic insoluble compounds. Because a breakdown of bonds requires more energy than sunlight can deliver, inorganic pigments are typically exceedingly resistant to light effects.

Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. Due to the increased usage of organic pigments in this area's cosmetics and personal care products. In the Asia-Pacific region, the masses are changing in the weather. Wealthy people want to purchase items that will enhance their overall appearance. The reason people are purchasing more cosmetics is due to this.

Top Players in the Global Cosmetic Pigments Market

BASF SE (Germany)

Sensient Technologies (US)

Sudarshan Chemicals (India)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Lanxess (Germany)

Sun Chemical (Japan )

Koel Colors Private Limited (India)

Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Limited (India)

Merck (US)

LI Pigments (US)

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for High-Performance Pigment in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth

The market for Cosmetic Pigments will grow more slowly due to rising disposable income levels and shifting lifestyle trends. As the GDP of growing economies like China, India, and Brazil increases, so does the standard of living there. Due to increased incomes and altering lifestyles brought on by urbanization, there is a sharp rise in the need for personal care and beauty products.

Rising Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyles to Drive the Market Growth

The growing need for elevated and specialized pigments worldwide is driving the market for Cosmetic Pigments. The market for Cosmetic Pigments will also develop due to the increasing demand for these pigments in personal care products. The expanding beauty and sports activities are also a key element fueling the expansion of the Cosmetic Pigments Market.

Recent Development

In 2021, Sun Chemical had launched two new cosmetic effect pigments based on innovative patent-pending process named Reflecks MD Midnight Cherry and Reflecks MD Midnight Sapphire. The revolutionary multilayer technology used in these two blackened metallic-like effect pigments based on calcium sodium borosilicate gives high chroma, colour travel, and sparkle. The absorption colourant is integrated inside the coating using an unique patent-pending technology, making formulation easier and faster while also benefiting the end customer by colouring the skin little.

Top Trends in Global Cosmetic Pigments Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the hydrogenation of petroleum is that several hazardous compounds are still used as cosmetic components. These substances may harm the human body and can increase the risk of health issues when multiple cosmetic items are worn at once. Due to the growpublic's interest in cosmetics, cosmetics manufacturers are searching for more healthy and environmentally friendly cosmetic emulsifiers.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Cosmetic Pigments industry is an increase in available funds. Due to shifting demographics and increased disposable money, the market for Cosmetic Pigments will expand at a slower rate. The GDP of developing nations like China, India, and Brazil rises along with their living standards.

Top Report Findings

Based on Elemental Compositions, most of the Cosmetic Pigments Market's revenue is controlled by the inorganic pigments category. White opaque inorganic pigments brighten and opacify other colors by adding opaqueness. These pigments' color depth is less intense than that of organic pigments. Due to its widespread use in aesthetic pigment operations and its status as a critical part of all cosmetic pigment kinds, titanium dioxide is in great demand.

Based on Types, most of the Cosmetic Pigments Market's revenue is controlled by the nano pigments category. The need for nano Cosmetic Pigments has grown due to the explosive rise of the cosmetic industry, boosting market expansion. Additionally, the industry for nano Cosmetic Pigments is estimated to grow significantly throughout the projected period due to the rising need for sunscreens.

Based on Applications, most of the Cosmetic Pigments Market's revenue is controlled by the face makeup category. Growing consumer demand for foundations and face powders is anticipated to drive the market for this application. Face makeup is the largest segment of the cosmetic pigment market. Cosmetic Pigments used in powders, blushers, and foundations for the face are brightened by titanium dioxide.



Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Cosmetic Pigments Market are technology providers such as BASF SE (Germany), Sensient Technologies (US), Sudarshan Chemicals (India), Huntsman International LLC (US), Lanxess (Germany). These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include Sun Chemical (Japan ), Koel Colors Private Limited (India), Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Limited (India), Merck (US), LI Pigments (US). As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Inorganic pigments Category in Cosmetic Pigments Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Cosmetic Pigments are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for Cosmetic Pigments to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For a better understanding, based on the elemental composition, the Cosmetic Pigments Market is divided into inorganic pigments and organic pigments.

During the forecast period, the market for Cosmetic Pigments is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the inorganic pigments category. It is common practice to brighten and add opacity to other colors using opaque white artificial pigments. These pigments have a less intense color than organic pigments. Because it is widely employed in all cosmetic pigment industries, inorganic pigments like ceo2 are in a growing market, boosting the overall growth for Cosmetic Pigments in this sector.

On the other hand, the organic pigments category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market for the product is expected to be fueled by increased consumer expectations for the use of dark and fluorescent hues, particularly in nail polish, eyelashes, and lipsticks, as well as by the low ecological footprint.

Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Segmentation

Based on Elemental Composition

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

Based on Types

Special Effect Pigments

Surface-treated Pigments

Nano Pigments

Natural Colorants

Based on Applications

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Special effect & Special Purpose Products

Other Applications



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cosmetic Pigments Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 586.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 936.5 Million CAGR 8.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players BASF SE, Sensient Technologies, Sudarshan Chemicals, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess, Sun Chemical, Koel Colors Private Limited, Neelikon Food Dyes & Chemicals Limited, Merck, LI Pigments

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

