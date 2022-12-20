Texas Diet Market Report 2022: Key Developments 2019-2022, State Dieter Demographics, Size of the Market in 2019, 2021 and Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Diet Market in Texas" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report by Marketdata provides a deep dive analysis of the weight loss market in the state of Texas - one of the four largest markets for weight loss programs and products in the United States.

State data on weight loss programs is especially hard to find, but it does exist, mostly for commercial diet centers. Within the state, there are significant difference from county to county.

This study includes a status report of the total weight loss market and key developments from 2019 to 2022, state dieter demographics, $ size of the state market in 2019, 2021 and 2025 forecast (based on receipts of commercial diet centers, bariatrician programs, known medical franchises operating in the state, meal replacements and OTC diet pills sales).

Covers the pandemic's effect on operations for Texas weight loss centers, key metrics snapshot of all commercial diet centers from 2002-2017, key metrics by the 6 largest counties in Texas (no. of establishments, estd. receipts, avg. receipts per establishment, no. of employees), and weight loss counselor salaries, and a sample income statement of a retail diet center.

Also includes an estimate of bariatrician revenues in the state, profiles of leading medical weight loss franchises, and the state share of the meal replacements and retail diet pills market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Report Scope & Sources

Overview and Status of The Total Weight Loss Market

Effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market

Latest trends

Major company performance in 2022

2025 forecasts

Table: Total U.S. weight loss market, by segment: 2016-2022

Dieter Demographics

State population and share of adults that are overweight and/or obese

Estimated number of dieters in the state

Market Size and Growth, Forecasts

Total State market size estimate & forecasts: 2019, 2021, 2022, 2025 F

Market Segments:

Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Analysis & discussion, status

$ Size of the market: 2019, 2021, 2025 F (Marketdata estimates)

State share of national receipts: 2002, 2007, 2013, 2018, 2020

2017, 2012, 2007, 2002 - industry snapshots for commercial diet centers: no. of establishments, legal form of firms, top 50 firms mkt. share, ratios by firm's receipts, top states

2020 Pandemic year operations for Texas Diet Centers (no. of estabs., payroll, estd receipts, avg. receipts per estab., receipts per employee, no. of employees)

The Largest Counties in Texas (by population)

2019 Largest Texas Counties Diet Center Metrics: Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar, Travis, Collin counties

Weight loss counselor average annual salaries vs. national avg.: Salary.com, Payscale.com

Sample income statement for a typical commercial center: (expenses by type, profits)

Bariatrician Programs

Analysis & discussion, status

$ Size of the market: 2019, 2021, 2025 F (Marketdata estimates)

Medical Clinic Chains & Franchises With Operations in the State

Company Profiles:

Dr. G's Weight Loss & Wellness

Medi-WeightLoss Clinics

Retail and MLM Markets for Meal Replacements and OTC Diet Pills

Analysis & discussion, status

$ Size of the market: 2019, 2021, 2025 F (Marketdata estimates)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4e7wf