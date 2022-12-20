embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (NASDAQ: EMBC) have declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.



embecta, formerly part of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

