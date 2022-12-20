New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HPV Associated Disorders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374567/?utm_source=GNW





The global HPV associated disorder market is expected to grow from $16.65 billion in 2021 to $17.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.66%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The HPV associated disorder market is expected to reach $22.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.66%.



The human papillomavirus-associated disorders market includes revenues earned by entities by plantar warts and flat warts.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The human papillomavirus-associated disorders refer to a virus that can induce aberrant tissue growth such as warts and other cell abnormalities.These disorders are mainly transmitted by sexual intercourse or other forms of skin-to-skin contact.



Vaccines, medication, and other diagnoses can help protect against HPV types that cure HPV cancer.



North America was the largest region in the HPV associated disorders market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the HPV associated disorders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main indication of HPV associated disorders are cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), cervical cancer, anal intraepithelial neoplasia (AIN), anal cancer, genital warts, and others indication.The cervical intraepithelial indication of HPV associated disorder are are used for the prevention and treatment of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia.



Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) refers to abnormal alterations in the cells that line the cervix. The therapy of HPV associated disorders are prevention and treatment which are provided by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



Increased prevalence of HPV-related cases is expected to propel the HPV-associated disorders market.HPV-associated disorders include benign verrucae vulgares, condylomata acuminata to the malignancies of the cervix, vulva, anus, and penis, anogenital warts, recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, anogenital and oropharyngeal cancers.



HPV infection has a considerable proportion worldwide, mainly in women. For instance, In January 2022, In 2020, according to a report published by cancer.net, an estimated 14,100 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer, with 604,127 women worldwide diagnosed with cervical cancer. Furthermore, In 2020, an estimated 341,831 women died from cervical cancer worldwide. Therefore, an increase in the prevalence of HPV cases will drive the HPV-associated disorders market.



Targeted therapies are a key trend gaining popularity in HPV-associated disorders.Major players are developing and adopting targeted therapies for treating HPV-associated disorders such as cervical cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, and others.



Targeted therapies include drugs that target vascular endothelial growth factor protein and tissue-factor (TF) protein on cancer cells and others. For instance, in September 2021, FDA approved Genmab A/S and Seagen Inc. drug Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. Thus, emerging targeted therapies will treat HPV-associated disorders effectively.



In May 2022, GlaxoSmithKline plc, a UK-based biopharma company acquired, Affinivax, Inc for $2.1 billion. Through this acquisition, GSK plc strengthens its vaccine R&D pipeline and provides access to a new technology MAPS (Multiple Antigen Presenting System). Affinivax, Inc is a US-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that provides next-generation vaccine technology platforms for the development of vaccines.



The countries covered in the HPV associated disorders market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The HPV associated disorders market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides HPV associated disorders market statistics, including HPV associated disorders industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a HPV associated disorders market share, detailed HPV associated disorders market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the HPV associated disorders industry. This HPV associated disorders market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374567/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________