Europe Zero Turn Mowers Market Report 2022 to 2027: Key Players Include Deere & Company, Honda, Husqvarna and Kubota

The U.K. is the leading European country in the zero turn mowers market. The Europe zero turn mowers market is witnessing continuous growth due to the increasing development of green acreage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 253 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value in 2021 483.69 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2027 655.44 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Europe

Growing awareness for sustainable products due to the initiatives taken up by the government is expected to raise the demand for cordless zero-turn mowers. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the zero turn mowers industry.



Furthermore, the expansion of green acreage by the government through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, and laws is boosting the demand for zero-turn lawn mowers. Backyards and lawn areas are highly popular among European households to increase the property's aesthetic appearance.

Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, pushing the demand for equipment in the industry.



Sustainable purchasing is increasingly gaining momentum among the consumer, resulting in the consumer preference for equipment that reduces harmful emissions, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities to battery-powered zero turn mowers in the Europe zero turn mowers market. Long battery life and lower price are the key factors to increasing the market growth of battery-powered zero-turn lawn mowers.



Key Highlights



The U.K. accounts for more than 2,200 golf courses and has one of the most significant numbers of golf courses in Europe. Many golf courses support the demand for garden power tools in the market, leading to a surge in demand in the Europe zero turn mowers market. Initiatives such as greening the city of Paris between 2014 and 2020 - including creating 74 acres of gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and park and garden renovations - are boosting demand for zero turn mowers across the nation. Homeownership in Europe has been increasing continuously since 2017, with an exception in Q4 2022 due to the reduced spending induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the number of households across Italy witnessed a steady increase, reaching around 26.1 million, boosting the country's housing sector. Hence, such expansions in the household units are expected to grow the green acreage across the residential sector, thereby increasing the Europe zero turn mowers market growth. Belgium's zero turn mowers market was valued at USD 56.52 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.92 Million by 2027.

Industry Opportunities and Trends

Rising Demand For Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers



The industry for electric mowers is witnessing exponential growth in the Europe zero turn mowers market due to the increasing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users. The factors such as eliminating harmful emissions and lowering noise levels with better comfort and smart features are boosting the industry's demand for electric-powered lawn mowers.

Manufacturing electric lawn mowers have become necessary to bridge the variety gap and meet the requirement for productivity and efficiency. Many end customers of electric zero-turn mowers have migrated from tractor mowers. These are typically used when there is significant ground to cover as they have a precision turn and work faster than other mowers.



Growing Adoption Of Green Spaces & Green roofs



Green roofs improve the environment, insulate infrastructures and buildings, reduce air pollution, and increase biodiversity. Green roofs can help reduce air pollution by checking the status of CO2 in the air.

Therefore, adopting green roofs would certainly combat the growing air pollution problem in the country. Thus, these green roof initiatives would drive the Europe zero turn mowers market during the forecast period.



The Increasing Number of Golf Courses



In 2020, there were more than 8940 golf courses spread over 151 countries, with most of the courses concentrated in the top golfing countries, including Argentina, the U.K., Germany, Austria, France, Italy, and others. England, Germany, and France are the primary markets for the number of golf courses. Hence, these countries are expected to generate the highest demand in the Europe zero turn mowers market.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe zero turn mowers market is moderately fragmented, with many local and international players. As consumers expect constant advancements and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative impact on vendors. The current condition urges suppliers to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a strong business existence.



Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, MTD Goods, STIGA, & The Toro Group are among the major vendors in the Europe zero turn mowers market. The competition among these leading players on the global stage is high. Several players offer various gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players in the industry are Ariens Company, Bobcat, and Briggs & Stratton. The acquisition strategy was followed by most of the players on the path to becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the U.K., Germany, and other Western European countries is high. The competition between vendors is mainly based on offerings and pricing.



Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

The Grasshopper Company

Textron

Techtronic Industries

WALKER MANUFACTURING

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the market size of the Europe zero turn mowers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Europe zero turn mowers market?

3. What will Europe zero turn mowers market size in terms of volume in 2027?

4. Who are the key players in the Europe zero turn mowers market?

5. What are the major factors driving the growth of the Europe zero turn mowers market?



