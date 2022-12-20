THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 (AS AMENDED).





BG Energy Capital plc announces results of noteholders’ meetings in respect of its outstanding Notes

20 December 2022. On 28 November 2022, BG Energy Capital plc (the “Issuer”) announced separate invitations (each such invitation, a “Consent Solicitation”) to eligible holders of each series of its outstanding notes described in the table below (each a “Series”, and together the “Notes”), to consent to, among other things, certain modifications to the terms and conditions (the “Conditions”) of, and the trust deed (the “Trust Deed”) and the agency agreement (the “Agency Agreement”) for, the relevant Series to provide for (i) the substitution of Shell plc (“Shell”) in place of the Existing Guarantor (as defined below) as guarantor in respect of the relevant Series; (ii) the appointment of Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the “Successor Trustee”) as successor trustee in respect of the relevant Series; (iii) the alignment of certain provisions of the Trust Deed for, and the Conditions of, the relevant Series with the equivalent provisions included in the documentation relating to debt securities issued under Shell’s current multi-currency debt securities programme; and (iv) certain consequential modifications to the applicable Trust Deed, the applicable Agency Agreement and the applicable global bearer note for the relevant Series in relation to items (i) to (iii) above.

Separate meetings (each a “Meeting” and together the “Meetings”) of the holders of each Series (the “Noteholders”) were held via teleconference earlier today in connection with the Consent Solicitations, and the Issuer now announces the results of the Meetings.

Details of the Notes

ISIN / Common Code Outstanding Principal Amount £750,000,000 5.125 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 1 December 2025 XS0564485273 / 056448527 £750,000,000 €800,000,000 2.250 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 21 November 2029 XS1140054526 / 114005452 €800,000,000 €100,000,000 3.500 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 17 October 2033 XS0982777657 / 098277765 €100,000,000 £750,000,000 5.000 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 4 November 2036 XS0702029132 / 070202913 £750,000,000

Results of Meetings of the holders of the 20 25 Notes, the 2033 Notes and the 2036 Notes

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to:

(a) the holders of the 2025 Notes that (i) at the Meeting of the holders of the 2025 Notes, the necessary quorum was achieved, the Extraordinary Resolution was passed and the Eligibility Condition was satisfied; and (ii) the Resolution Inter-conditionality has not yet been satisfied and accordingly the Proposed Amendments have not yet been implemented in respect of the 2025 Notes;

(b) the holders of the 2033 Notes that (i) at the Meeting of the holders of the 2033 Notes, the necessary quorum was achieved, the Extraordinary Resolution was passed and the Eligibility Condition was satisfied; and (ii) the Resolution Inter-conditionality has not yet been satisfied and accordingly the Proposed Amendments have not yet been implemented in respect of the 2033 Notes; and

(c) the holders of the 2036 Notes that (i) at the Meeting of the holders of the 2036 Notes, the necessary quorum was achieved, the Extraordinary Resolution was passed and the Eligibility Condition was satisfied; and (ii) the Resolution Inter-conditionality has not yet been satisfied and accordingly the Proposed Amendments have not yet been implemented in respect of the 2036 Notes.

Adjournment of Meeting in respect of the 2029 Notes and extension of Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2029 Notes

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the 2029 Notes that the quorum required for the Meeting of the holders of the 2029 Notes was not obtained, and accordingly such Meeting has been adjourned.

A notice (the “Adjourned Meeting Notice”) convening such adjourned Meeting (the “Adjourned Meeting”), to be held via teleconference at 10.00 a.m. (London time) on 11 January 2023, has been given to the relevant Noteholders in accordance with the relevant Conditions on the date of this announcement. The Adjourned Meeting Notice is also available to Eligible Noteholders from the Tabulation Agent (including on its website at https://deals.is.kroll.com/shell).

The Expiration Deadline for the Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2029 Notes is extended to 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 6 January 2023, and (for the purposes of such Consent Solicitation) references in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum to the Expiration Deadline must be read accordingly.

Consent Instructions relating to the 2029 Notes submitted prior to the time and date of this announcement shall remain effective.

Expected Implementation Date

If the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the 2029 Notes is passed at the Adjourned Meeting and the Eligibility Condition is satisfied, the Resolution Inter-conditionality and the other Consent Conditions will have been satisfied in respect of all Series. In such circumstances, the Issuer, the Existing Guarantor and Shell intend to execute and (where applicable) deliver the Supplemental Trust and Agency Deeds and Amended and Restated Final Terms relating to all Series on or shortly after the date of the Adjourned Meeting, and the Proposed Amendments described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum will be implemented with effect from the date (the “Implementation Date”) on which each such Supplemental Trust and Agency Deed and Amended and Restated Final Terms are executed and (where applicable) delivered (currently expected to be on or around 11 January 2023).

If the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the 2029 Notes is not passed at the Adjourned Meeting and/or the Eligibility Condition is not satisfied, the Issuer will decide whether or not to waive the Resolution Inter-conditionality in respect of the 2025 Notes, the 2033 Notes and the 2036 Notes and to implement the Proposed Amendments in respect of each such Series, and will announce such decision (and, if applicable, the Implementation Date) as soon as reasonably practicable after the Adjourned Meeting.

Eligible Noteholders

The Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2029 Notes is are only being made, and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Consent Solicitations are only for distribution or to be made available, to each Noteholder who is (a) located and resident outside the United States and not a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), (b) not a retail investor (as defined below) and, if applicable and acting on a non-discretionary basis, who is acting on behalf of a beneficial owner that is not a retail investor, and (c) otherwise a person to whom the relevant Consent Solicitation can be lawfully made and that may lawfully participate in the relevant Consent Solicitation (each an “Eligible Noteholder”).

For these purposes, a “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the “EUWA”), or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the “FSMA”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitations, which are contained in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 28 November 2022 (the “Consent Solicitation Memorandum”) prepared by the Issuer (as amended by this announcement), and this announcement should be read in conjunction with the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

Subject to the restrictions described under “Solicitation and Distribution Restrictions” below, Eligible Noteholders (as defined below) may obtain a copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum from the Tabulation Agent, the contact details for which are set out below. In order to receive a copy of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum, a holder of any Notes will be required to provide confirmation as to his or her status as an Eligible Noteholder. Eligible Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

None of the Existing Trustee, the Successor Trustee or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates has been involved in the formulation of the Extraordinary Resolutions and neither the Existing Trustee nor the Successor Trustee expresses any opinion on the merits of, or makes any representation whatsoever regarding, any Extraordinary Resolution or makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should participate at the relevant Meeting(s). None of the Existing Trustee, the Successor Trustee and the Principal Paying Agent has reviewed this announcement.

This announcement is released by BG Energy Capital plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (“UK MAR”), encompassing information relating to the Consent Solicitations described above. For the purposes of UK MAR and the Implementing Technical Standards, this announcement is made by Michael Ashworth, Director, BG Energy Capital plc.

LEI Number of BG Energy Capital plc: S2M8QDKEE05NZN8JD460





DISCLAIMER: This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. This announcement and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2029 Notes. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the implementation of any Extraordinary Resolution, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose 2029 Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Consent Solicitation in respect of the 2029 Notes or otherwise participate at the Adjourned Meeting.

None of the Issuer, the Existing Guarantor, Shell, the Solicitation Agents, the Tabulation Agent, the Existing Trustee or the Successor Trustee expresses any opinion about the terms of any Consent Solicitation or Extraordinary Resolution or makes any recommendation as to whether holders of 2029 Notes should participate in the relevant Consent Solicitation or otherwise participate at the Adjourned Meeting.

