New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Minimally Invasive Surgery Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374558/?utm_source=GNW





The global minimally invasive surgery market is expected to grow from $45.35 billion in 2021 to $51.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.71%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The minimally invasive surgery market is expected to reach $70.20 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26%.



The minimally invasive surgery market includes revenues earned by entities by laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, endoscopic submucosal dissection, and transcatheter.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The minimally invasive surgery refers to operating on the body with less damage than open surgery.The surgeon uses small tools, cameras, and lights that fit through several tiny cuts in your skin during minimally invasive surgery.



These kinds of surgery primarily aim to reduce postoperative pain and blood loss, accelerate recovery, and reduce scarring.



North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive surgery market in 2021. The regions covered in the minimally invasive surgery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main device of minimally invasive surgery are handheld instruments, inflation devices, cutter instruments, guiding devices, electrosurgical devices, auxiliary devices, and monitoring and visualization devices.The handheld instruments of minimally invasive surgery are used to improve dexterity, accuracy, and ergonomics.



Handheld instruments refer to any portable instrument small enough to fit in one’s hand. The minimally invasive surgery product are surgical devices, laparoscopy devices, and monitoring and visualization devices that are applied in cardiac, gastrointestinal, orthopedic, vascular, gynecological, urological, cosmetic, dental, used by hospitals and specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the demand for minimally invasive surgery market.Chronic diseases are long-lasting sickness that often cannot be healed; however it is occasionally curable and controllable.



The changing lifestyle, eating habits, and not maintaining body weight are the reason for chronic conditions; a few more prolonged chronic infections lead to cancerous risk.Growing exposure to these disease arises the need for minimally invasive surgery for patient that includes patients benefit from less post - operative pain, fewer complications, a shorter hospital stay, faster recovery times, less scarring, and lesser stress to immune system.



For instance, In September 2020, a research report published by American Action Forum identified the prevalence and cost of chronic disease in the United States are growing and will continue to rise as prevalence of the disease among young people and children rises. The increasing total cost of chronic disease in the United States reaches $3.7 trillion each year, approximately 19.6 percent of its gross domestic product, making it a severe issue in healthcare. Therefore increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of minimally invasive surgery market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the minimally invasive surgery market.The demand for special medical care and treatment quality has increased with the advancement of science and technology and improving people’s living standards.



This advancement has propelled the use of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques for performing advanced surgical procedures.Major companies operating in the minimally invasive surgery market are focused on developing new technological solutions such as advances in optics, instrumentation, materials, robotics, computer systems, and others.



For instance, In March 2021, Ethicon, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, a US-based advanced medical device company for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, launched an ECHELONTM+ stapler with GST reloads. This technology has gripping surface technology (GST) reloads for more consistent compression to better capture and form staples and a new motor with dynamic firing, which optimizes firing speed in thick tissue to improve compression.



In October 2021, Hologic, Inc., a US-based medical technology company, acquired Bolder Surgical for $160 million. This acquisition will broaden Hologic’s surgical portfolio by incorporating Bolder’s distinct advanced vessel sealing and dissection tools used in laparoscopic procedures. Bolder Surgical is a US-based provider of advanced energy vessel sealing surgical devices.



The countries covered in the minimally invasive surgery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The minimally invasive surgery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides minimally invasive surgery market statistics, including minimally invasive surgery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a minimally invasive surgery market share, detailed minimally invasive surgery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the minimally invasive surgery industry. This minimally invasive surgery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374558/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________