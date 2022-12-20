$26 Billion Worldwide Coating Equipment Industry to 2031 - APAC was the Largest Region in 2021

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global coating equipment market.



This report focuses on coating equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the coating equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global coating equipment market is expected to grow from $18.38 billion in 2021 to $20.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The coating equipment market is expected to reach $26.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.23 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $26.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Some of the major players in the coating equipment market are IHI Corporation, Nordson Corporation, OC Oerlikon Management AG, SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Graco Inc, ANEST IWATA Corporation, Buhler AG, ASAHI SUNAC CORPORATION, Wagner GmbH, Carlisle Companies, Exel Industries, PVD Products Inc, Miba AG, Semicore Equipment Inc, Guangdong HuiCheng Vacuum Technology Co.Ltd, Oxford Instruments, AJA INTERNATIONAL, Picosun Oy, CVD Equipment Corporation, ULVAC, T-M VACUUM PRODUCTS INC, Blosch AG, KOLZER SRL, Fujimi Corporation, Singulus Technologies AG, Gema USA Inc, and Axalta Coating Systems.



The coating equipment market consists of sales of coating equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the application of the coating on a substrate. Coating equipment is used to coat machines, tools, instruments, and other items or articles that are intended for specific functions, services, purposes, or activities in order to protect them from corrosion or degradation and to extend their life span with lower maintenance and parts replacement costs.



The main types of coating equipment are powder coating equipment, liquid coating equipment and specialty coating equipment. Powder coating refers to polymer resin systems, combined with curatives, pigments, leveling agents, flow modifiers, and other additives. Powder Spray Guns and powder spray booths are generally used for the application of powder coatings.

The different materials include polyester, polyurethane, acrylic, PVC, epoxy, silicon and is used in various applications such as brushed, dipped or sprayed, diffusion, laser processing, plating, thermal spray, vapor deposition. It is employed in several sectors including automotive, medical, aerospace, industrial, building and construction, marine, electricals and electronics, other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coating equipment market in 2021. North America was the second largest market in the coating equipment market. The regions covered in the coating equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for electric vehicles will drive the growth of the coating equipment market going forward. Electric vehicles are those that are powered entirely or partially by electricity. Electric vehicles have minimal operating expenses since they have fewer moving parts to maintain, and they are also very eco-friendly because they consume little or no fossil fuels (petrol or diesel). Coatings are essential in keeping the substrates of electric vehicles and their components free of rust and other damage. It also has a big impact on the aesthetics of electric vehicles.

For instance, according to International Energy Agency, the global electric car stock reached 10 million units in 2020, a 43% growth over 2019. In addition, China had the largest fleet, with 4.5 million electric vehicles, but Europe had the largest annual rise, reaching 3.2 million in 2020. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicles propels the growth of the coating equipment market.



The strategic agreements between coating equipment manufacturers and end-use industry players have emerged as a major trend impacting the market. Major companies operating in the coating equipment sector are focused on strategic agreements to strengthen their position



The countries covered in the coating equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Coating Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Coating Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Coating Equipment



5. Coating Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Coating Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Coating Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Coating Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Coating Equipment Market, Segmentation By Coating Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Powder Coating Equipment

Liquid Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

6.2. Global Coating Equipment Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Polyester

Polyurethane

Acrylic

PVC

Epoxy

Silicon

6.3. Global Coating Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Brushed, Dipped Or Sprayed

Diffusion

Laser Processing

Plating

Thermal Spray

Vapor Deposition

6.4. Global Coating Equipment Market, Segmentation By End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Industial

Building And Construction

Marine

Electricals And Electronics

Other End Users

7. Coating Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Coating Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Coating Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czaih0

Attachment