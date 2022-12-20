Rising at a CAGR of 8%, Worldwide Sales of Antineoplastic Agents to Reach a Valuation Of US$ 286.49 billion: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global antineoplastic agents market is valued at US$ 126.71 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Antineoplastic agents or drugs are medications used to treat cancer. Anticancer, chemotherapy, and cytotoxic are alternate names for antineoplastic medications. These medications can be found in liquid or pill form. As cancer is becoming a common disorder around the globe, people are being more aware of the disease and available treatments.

Throughout the forecast period, the growth of the global market is anticipated to be aided by the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure across the world. Exorbitant drug costs and stringent product approval regulations are some of the factors hindering the development of anti-neoplastic therapies.

Biological agents are gaining traction since the outbreak of COVID-19 and high developments are seen in the biological treatment of cancer disorders. To deliver advanced treatment to target patients, various medical researchers are concentrating on nanotechnology. The immune system of the patient is used in biological therapy to treat cancer while protecting healthy cells.

North America and Europe are dominating regional markets for antineoplastic agent producers due to the rising cases of cancers and growing medical tourism. While the Asia Pacific antineoplastic agents market is expected to increase at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the rapidly developing healthcare industry, key market players are planting their manufacturing units in the region to earn more income.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for antineoplastic agents is projected to reach US$ 286.49 billion by 2033.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Demand for antineoplastic agents in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The demand for biological agents is predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of antineoplastic agents are fully focused on developing advanced drugs, for which they are highly investing in R&D activities. This will not only help them to gain more revenue but also to reach dominating market position. Other strategies such as acquisitions, mergers and collaborations are adopted by manufacturers of antineoplastic agents.

The acquisition of Tidal Therapeutics, a pre-clinical biotech firm in charge of creating an mRNA-based research platform, by Sanofi was announced in April 2021. With the aid of this acquisition, Sanofi will be able to increase the scope of its research in the fields of oncology, immunology, and other diseases.



Key companies in Antineoplastic Agents Market

AbbVie

Abraxis

AstraZeneca

Baekdu Mountain Pharmaceutical

Baida Pharmaceutical

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

CTTQ

Eisai



Key Segments of Antineoplastic Agents Industry Research

By Product : Chemotherapeutic Agents Biological/Immunotherapeutic Agents Personalized Medicines Alkylating and Alkylating-like Agents Hormonal Agents, Miscellaneous Agents

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Cancer Rehabilitation Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global antineoplastic agents market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (chemotherapeutic agents, biological/immunotherapeutic agents, personalized medicines, alkylating & alkylating-like agents, hormonal agents, miscellaneous agents) and end user (hospitals, clinics, cancer rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgical centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

