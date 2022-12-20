Agillic raises Total ARR and Revenue Guidance for 2022

Announcement no. 17 2022

Contain Insider information

Copenhagen – 19 December 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic raises its financial guidance on Total ARR and Revenue as a result of the latest developments in ARR.

The new financial guidance for the full year 2022 is:

DKK million New

guidance Previous guidance Revenue 65 to 67 61 to 65 EBITDA 0 to 3 0 to 3 ARR subscriptions 54 to 57 56 to 60 ARR transactions 18 to 21 12 to 16 Total ARR 72 to 78 68 to 76

The previous guidance was announced on 12 October 2022.

Agillic will release its Annual Report 2022 on 23 February 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation act. 17.

The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 19 December 2022.

Attachment