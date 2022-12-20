Frozen Potato Market Revenue to Cross $ 83,889.18 Mn by 2028 | To Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028 says, The Insight Partners

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Frozen Potato Market to Forecast 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis– by Product, End User, and Geography," the key factors driving the market are the expansion of quick-service restaurants and the rise in demand for convenience food.





Get Sample PDF Copy of Frozen Potato Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005147/





Frozen Potato Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 62,753.12 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 83,889.18 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 208 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts & Figures 100 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Frozen Potato Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the global frozen potato market include Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.; McCain Foods Limited; The Kraft Heinz Company; J.R. Simplot Company; Bart's Potato Company; Aviko B.V; Agristo NV; Greenyard; Himalaya Food International Ltd.; and Farm Frites International B.V. These companies are highly focused on developing high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the changing requirements of customers. Players realized the immense potential of frozen potato and were highly involved in merger and acquisition, product innovation, and other such market initiatives.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005147/





Rising Demand for Convenience Food to Drive Frozen Potato Market

There is a surge in demand for frozen food due to the rising purchasing power and growing consumer preference toward convenience food items. As the lifestyle of the consumers is changing, the demand for convenience products is also increasing. The demand for convenience food is increasing as the consumers are now leading a hectic lifestyle due to the workload. Globally, there has been significant growth in the women's employment rate. The woman employment rate in the US and China is 55.4% and 60.4%, respectively. As women's employment is increasing, it becomes difficult for them to manage household work and office work. It becomes difficult for them to cook meals because of the lack of time. Due to this reason, the demand for convenience food like frozen products—which includes frozen potatoes, frozen meats, and frozen snacks—has increased in recent years.

Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the number of single-person households in recent years that also contributes to the demand for convenience food. Frozen potatoes are readily available in retail outlets or stores, as well as various fast-food chains, hotels, and quick-service restaurants. The rise in the number of retail outlets, convenience stores, and supermarkets has increased the availability of ready-to-eat food, propelling the frozen potato industry to new heights. Frozen potatoes give the same benefits and taste as fresh potatoes but have a longer shelf life, which is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, foods such as French fries and wedges are becoming increasingly popular globally, particularly among children and youth, which is catalyzing the growth of the frozen potato market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global frozen potato market. In terms of volume, the region is expected to register a consumption volume of 12,596.34 KT in 2028. The rapid development in the frozen potato market in North America is mainly attributed to the rise in the employment rate of women among the North American countries. For instance, the US is among the leading countries with an increase in women's employment in recent years. Frozen potato is mainly used as convenience food in North American countries. Also, the presence of major players such as McCain Foods, Lamb Weston, and J.R. Simplot Company makes North America a larger market.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005147





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Frozen Potato Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and border restrictions. The food & beverages industry has also suffered severe disruption due to the shortage of raw material, labor, and shutdown of production units. During the initial days of the pandemic, various companies announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America have been affecting business collaborations and partnership opportunities. However, the demand for frozen potatoes remained steady even during the lockdowns. The COVID-19 outbreak has considerably increased the demand for frozen food because it retains nutrition for longer and has a longer shelf life than fresh vegetables. The lockdown situation worldwide increased the demand for frozen food products, enabling customers to avoid regular market visits. This factor also positively impacted the demand for frozen potatoes during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to supply chain disruptions, raw material and labor shortages, and operational difficulties, there was a demand and supply gap that affected the global frozen potato market growth. For instance, McDonald's Japan discontinued sales of medium and large-size orders of French fries in mid-December due to the chain's continuing potato shortage. Moreover, due to the opening of restaurants and cafes across the globe, the frozen potato market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Frozen Potato Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product, the frozen potato market is segmented into French fries, hash brown, shaped, mashed, battered/cooked, topped/stuffed, and others. The French fries segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising demand from quick-service restaurants. Quick service restaurants are one of the major consumers of French fries because it require less preparation time.

Based on end users, the frozen potato market is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for a larger share of the frozen potato market in 2020. The majority of the frozen potato companies have a very short supply chain, and they deliver the produce almost regularly to convenience stores and supermarkets, including Walmart and Wholefoods. Retail stores such as hypermarkets and supermarkets have a high customer traffic. Therefore, companies distribute their products through different retail channels to enhance sales. Moreover, these stores have modern storage facilities which keep the frozen potato fresh.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Frozen Potato Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005147/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Frozen Potato Snacks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (French Fries and Chips, Bites, Patties, Pelleted snacks, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Potato Flakes Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Frozen, Dehydrated); Nature (Organic, Conventional); Packaging (Retail packaging, Bulk packaging); Distribution Channel (B2B Channel, Retail Channel) and Geography

French Fries Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Fresh, Frozen); Type (Classic Fries, Waffle Fries, Curly Fries); End-User (Food Service, Retail) and Geography

Sweet Potato Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Form (Whole Product, Paste and Flour); Type (Fresh, Frozen, Dried and Others); Application (Food, Beverage and Animal Feed), and Geography

Potato Fiber Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Soluble Fiber, Insoluble Fiber); Nature (Organic, Conventional); End Use (Food, Feed) and Geography

Potato Protein Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Isolates, Concentrates); Application (Food and Beverages, Feed) and Geography

Potato Processing Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Frozen, Chips and Snack Pellets, Dehydrated, Others); Application (Snacks, Ready-To-Cook and Prepared Meals, Others); Distribution Channel (Foodservice, Retail) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876