3D Concrete Printing Global Market Report 2022: Higher Precision and Efficiency Over Traditional Methods Drives Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Concrete Printing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers strategic insights into the global 3D concrete printing market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2015 to 2030.



The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the high precision and efficiency of 3D concrete printing process over traditional construction method. The overall process is based upon a digital model and hence various complex designs can be implemented in the construction applications. The 3D concrete printing market is also driven by the superior advantages, in terms of raw materials and cost, over traditional construction process. Using 3D printing in construction can greatly reduce on material wastage thereby reducing the overall project cost.



Although the initial cost of 3D concrete printers is high, using these printers can make the overall construction process cost-effective. These printers are estimated to be largely used in countries where there is labor shortage (making them costlier). However, major factor hampering the market growth is the reluctance of construction companies to switch from traditional practices to 3D concrete printing. Additionally, using 3D concrete printing requires skilled labor which becomes a concern for the construction companies. This may significantly affect the market growth.





Segmentation:

Product Type

Walls

Floors & Roofs

Lintels

Others

Concrete Type

Ready-mix

Precast

High-density

Shotcrete

End-user

Domestic

Industrial

Architectural

Others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of 3D Concrete Printing market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the 3D Concrete Printing market?

Which is the largest regional market for 3D Concrete Printing market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving 3D Concrete Printing market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the 3D Concrete Printing market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. 3D Concrete Printing Market: Competitive Analysis



4. 3D Concrete Printing Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. 3D Concrete Printing Market: By Product Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. 3D Concrete Printing Market: By Concrete Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. 3D Concrete Printing Market: By End-user, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. North America 3D Concrete Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. UK and European Union 3D Concrete Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Asia Pacific 3D Concrete Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Latin America 3D Concrete Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Middle East and Africa 3D Concrete Printing Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Dus Architects

Foster + Partners

Winsun Global

Skanska AB.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cw3mhs